AM2020 Pre-Registration Now Open – Early Bird Pricing!

AmericanMuscle’s 12th Annual Mustang Show – Maple Grove Raceway 6/13/20

PAOLI, Pa. (February 19th, 2020) – Mustang owners, START YOUR ENGINES! Pre-Registration for AmericanMuscle’s (AM) 12th Annual Mustang Show (AM2020) is now open. Hosted at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA on June 13th, 2020, AM2020 is the biggest one-day-only Mustang show in the nation. Featuring over 3000 Mustangs, both stock and modded, from all years and submodels, over 8000 spectators congregate on Maple Grove’s race grounds for the all-day event which raises funds for the Make-A-Wish® Foundation (MAW). To date, AM’s Mustang show has helped raise over $445K for MAW, the 501 non-profit which helps to grant life-changing “wishes” to children with critical and debilitating illnesses.

From today until 2/29/20, discounted early bird registration is now open and available to Mustang owners through the registration link provided below. In addition to regular show registration, AM offers special registration for events like the MAW Opening Ceremony Parade, Burnout Competition, Revving Competition, Club Parking, Trackside Suites, and AM HQ Tour with Justin Dugan. This year’s special events registrations are a hot commodity, limited in availability—so claim yours while they last!

Learn More Here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/car-show-2020.html

Register Here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/am2020-12th-annual-americanmuscle-mustang-show-registration-cshow20.html

About AmericanMuscle
Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

