XFINITY Series PR Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points Leading into Las Vegas

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points Leading into Las Vegas

By Official Release
-

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points Leading into Las Vegas

Justin Haley Notes:Best start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 10th (Fall 2019)
Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 10th (Summer 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8th (Fall 2019)
Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)

Justin Haley Quote:
“We just came off an awesome run at Daytona International Speedway and left there second in points heading into Las Vegas, the second race of the season this weekend. I can’t wait to get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet back on track for our first mile-and-a-half. We’re going to the cold Nevada weather, where we will hopefully bring home a win and a lead in the championship points.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™
Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. The micro-mesh filter is 50 microns fine – so not even sand can get through. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its...

Official Release - 0
This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report –...

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing...

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap...

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish...

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Decker at Las Vegas: Decker, who is coming off a career-best finish last week at Daytona International Speedway, will make her third NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.  Decker finished 13th in this race last season.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season starts this week at Las Vegas,” said Majeski.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Expects To Have Fast Mustang At Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
When the Cup Series arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a year ago, Matt DiBenedetto, like every other driver and race team, was trying to sort out a new set of rules including a radically different low horsepower/high downforce handling package.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

Official Release - 0
This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap – 02.15.20

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Preview- Las Vegas I
Next articleWeekend schedule for Las Vegas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com