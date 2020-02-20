Natalie Decker Strat 200 Race Advance

Strat 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 REMarkable Pillow Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Decker at Las Vegas: Decker, who is coming off a career-best finish last week at Daytona International Speedway, will make her third NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. Decker finished 13th in this race last season.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the REMarkable Pillow colors this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“REMarkable Pillow is hands down the best memory foam pillow in the industry and truly is remarkable, much like Natalie, so it seemed only fitting that we partner to show how a great night’s sleep effects your everyday life.” said Jonathan Frank, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Tuccinardi & Co., Inc.

REMarkable Pillow is the recognized industry leader in innovation, state-of-the-art product design, U.S. Manufacturing, and an uncompromising commitment to total customer satisfaction. REMarkable Pillow prides itself with an ever-growing portfolio in design and manufacturing of advanced molded foam solutions for a wide variety of industrial sectors including but not limited to Aviation, Automotive, Bedding and Office Furniture.

“I am so thankful to have REMarkable Pillow on board for 2020,” said Decker. “Their name says it all! The pillows are truly REMARKABLE and for any athlete it’s super important to get a good night’s sleep.”

For more information on REMarkable Pillow’s new lineup visit www.remarkablepillow.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.