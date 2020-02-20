Truck Series PR Natalie Decker Strat 200 Race Advance

Natalie Decker Strat 200 Race Advance

By Official Release
-

Strat 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 REMarkable Pillow Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Natalie Decker
Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Decker at Las Vegas: Decker, who is coming off a career-best finish last week at Daytona International Speedway, will make her third NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.  Decker finished 13th in this race last season.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the REMarkable Pillow colors this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“REMarkable Pillow is hands down the best memory foam pillow in the industry and truly is remarkable, much like Natalie, so it seemed only fitting that we partner to show how a great night’s sleep effects your everyday life.” said Jonathan Frank, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Tuccinardi & Co., Inc.

REMarkable Pillow is the recognized industry leader in innovation, state-of-the-art product design, U.S. Manufacturing, and an uncompromising commitment to total customer satisfaction. REMarkable Pillow prides itself with an ever-growing portfolio in design and manufacturing of advanced molded foam solutions for a wide variety of industrial sectors including but not limited to Aviation, Automotive, Bedding and Office Furniture.

“I am so thankful to have REMarkable Pillow on board for 2020,” said Decker. “Their name says it all! The pillows are truly REMARKABLE and for any athlete it’s super important to get a good night’s sleep.”

For more information on REMarkable Pillow’s new lineup visit www.remarkablepillow.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece.  In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.  Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices.  Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.  The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.  Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season starts this week at Las Vegas,” said Majeski.
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring / Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado Las Vegas Gander Trucks...
Read more
Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor...

Official Release - 0
No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval Race: 2...
Read more
Truck Series PR

Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor...

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval Race: 2...
Read more
Truck Series PR

Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American...

Official Release - 0
Spencer Boyd is proud to announce another new sponsor for his 2020 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series campaign, American Pavement Specialists.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season starts this week at Las Vegas,” said Majeski.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points Leading into Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
“We just came off an awesome run at Daytona International Speedway and left there second in points heading into Las Vegas, the second race of the season this weekend."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Expects To Have Fast Mustang At Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
When the Cup Series arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a year ago, Matt DiBenedetto, like every other driver and race team, was trying to sort out a new set of rules including a radically different low horsepower/high downforce handling package.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season starts this week at Las Vegas,” said Majeski.
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring / Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats - Starts: 2, Best start: 9, Laps led: 4 2020 Gander...
Read more
Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval Race: 2 of 23 Event: Strat 200 (201 miles, 134 laps) Schedule:     Friday,...
Read more
Truck Series PR

Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval Race: 2 of 23 Event: Strat 200 (201 miles, 134 laps) Schedule:     Friday,...
Read more
Previous articleTy Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance
Next articleRoss Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com