Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Strat 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain. “Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work. I know we’ll have a truck capable of winning on Friday night, and I’ll do everything I can to get this team to Victory Lane.”

Chastain at Las Vegas: Chastain will make his sixth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. In his five previous starts, Chastain has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes. Last fall, Chastain started second and led 88 laps on his way to a second-place finish.

Chastain has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with one win and two top-10 finishes. It was the site of Chastain’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series win in 2018. He started fifth and dominated, leading 180 of 200 laps on his way to the win.

Chastain also has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.