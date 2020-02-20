Miscellaneous The Haul | How to Choose RAM 1500 Side Steps (VIDEO)

The Haul | How to Choose RAM 1500 Side Steps (VIDEO)

By Official Release
-

Joe Dick Explains Different Styles of Side Steps and Nerf Bars

PAOLI, Pa. (February 20th, 2020) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Joe Dick brings forth the latest episode of AT’s “The Haul” YouTube series featuring his how-to on choosing side steps for RAM 1500 trucks. Using a 2019 RAM 1500 as his test fitment mule, Joe demonstrates and installs several styles of RAM side steps, weighing pros and cons on attributes like design and finish to help the viewer select the perfect pair to fit their needs.

With a plethora of styles, finishes, and brands available from AT, Joe deconstructs the RAM side steps category to provide useful and detailed information—perfect for consideration when shopping for an upgraded set of truck side steps! Although Joe bases this video on 2019+ RAM 1500 step bar fitment, his methodology applies to all generations of RAM trucks.

Products featured in this video: Duratrek 5 in. Oval Bent End Side Step Bars, Barricade Rattler Running Boards, Barricade HD Drop Side Step Bars, & RBP Stealth Power Running Boards.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/ram-side-steps-running-boards.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks
AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

Official Release

