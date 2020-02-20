Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

This week all three series head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 is scheduled for Friday night while the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday with the Boyd Gaming 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend’s activities with the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, Feb. 21
11:05 a.m.: Truck Series final practice – No TV
2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice – FS2
4:05 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – FS1
5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1
7:30 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – FS1
9 p.m.: Truck Series Strat 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Saturday, Feb. 22
1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1
2: 35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1/PRN
4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) FS1//PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, Feb. 22
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) FOX/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Defending Race Winners:
Cup Series: Joey Logano
Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch
Truck Series: Kyle Busch