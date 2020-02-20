Featured Stories Weekend schedule for Las Vegas
Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

By Angela Campbell
This week all three series head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 is scheduled for Friday night while the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday with the Boyd Gaming 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend’s activities with the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 21

11:05 a.m.: Truck Series final practice – No TV

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice – FS2

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – FS1

9 p.m.: Truck Series Strat 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Feb. 22

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1

2: 35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap/All Positions – FS1/PRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) FS1//PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Feb. 22

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) FOX/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Defending Race Winners:

Cup Series: Joey Logano

Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch

Truck Series: Kyle Busch

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association.

