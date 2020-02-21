Chris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Pennzoil 400 – Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Buescher makes his seventh career NCS start at Las Vegas this weekend.

· His best Cup finish at the 1.5-mile track is 15th – which he accomplished twice in the 2018 season after starting 28th in each race.

· Buescher also has two Xfinity Series starts in Vegas with a best finish of ninth under crew chief Scott Graves. He finished 14th with Graves in the 2015 Xfinity Series event.

Luke Lambert at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Lambert will call his 10th Las Vegas Cup race from atop the pit box this weekend. In his nine previous starts, he has a best finish of third with Ryan Newman back in 2015.

· Overall Lambert has an average finish of 14th with two additional top-10s – seventh in 2014 and ninth in the 2018 fall race.

· He and Daniel Hemric most recently posted two top-10 qualifying efforts in the 2019 races, lining up fifth last spring and sixth in the fall.

· Lambert called one Xfinity Series race for Elliott Sadler at Las Vegas back in 2012, finishing third after starting on the pole.

On the Car

Fastenal celebrates its 10th season with Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. The Minnesota company spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.