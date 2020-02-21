Other Series Racing ARCA GMS Racing ARCA West Bullring at Las Vegas Recap

GMS Racing ARCA West Bullring at Las Vegas Recap

By Official Release
-

Sam Mayer No. 21 Spencer Clark Foundation Chevrolet

START: 1st
FINISH: 1st

Notes & Quotes:—

– Sam Mayer was quickest in both of Thursday’s practice sessions at the Bullring.
– Mayer qualified on pole for the Star Nursery 150, breaking the track record for the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
– Mayer dropped to second in the opening laps, but regained the lead on Lap 14. Mayer would stay out front for most of the race, avoiding trouble under caution and staying consistent on restarts to maintain his position. Mayer battled on the final restart to keep his lead, ultimately claiming the victory.
– Mayer led all but 12 laps of the 150 lap event.
– This is Mayer’s second win in two ARCA Racing Series starts in 2020.
– This is Mayer’s first ARCA West victory at Bullring at Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to pinch myself because I hope I’m not dreaming.This is a heck of a way to start a year for sure. New era, new everything, obviously it’s a new me too.Hopefully we can continue this grind of getting wins left and right and hopefully we can get in victory lane every week.I have to thank GMS for everything they’ve done for me and the Gallagher family for giving me this opportunity. We were able to come out here and honor Spencer Clark’s legacy and we got to send the Clark family home with a trophy tonight.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

ARCA

