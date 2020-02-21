NASCAR Cup PR Ross Chastain - Las Vegas I Advance

Ross Chastain – Las Vegas I Advance

By Official Release
-

Ross Chastain – Las Vegas I Advance
Team:                   No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang
Crew Chief:         Scott Graves
Twitter:                @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway

Pennzoil 400 – Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90ADVANCE NOTES

Chastain at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

·         Ross Chastain will fill the seat for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 entry, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas. Chastain – a 27-year-old winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series – becomes the seventh driver to wheel Jack Roush’s flagship No. 6 machine.
·         Chastain is currently in a full-time role with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 10 car after running a full truck series schedule in 2019 where he won three times and finished second in the Championship race.
·         Chastain ran the previous two Cup seasons with Premium Motorsports, splitting time between the No. 15 and No. 27 entries. He was running inside the top-five of Monday’s Daytona 500 before being involved in a multi-car incident.
·         Chastain makes his fifth Cup start at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

·         Scott Graves will be atop the pit box for his sixth NCS race at Las Vegas on Sunday. In five prior events he has a best finish of eighth (2018) coming off a 10th-place run last fall.
·         He led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place finish in the fall of 2018 after starting 19th. He also qualified seventh in 2013 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before going on to finish 18th.
·         Graves also has three starts in the Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track, where he finished runner-up with Suarez back in 2016. He also has a top-10 finish with Chris Buescher in 2014.

On the Car
Wyndham Rewards makes its first appearance of the 2020 season as the primary partner aboard the No. 6 machine this weekend in Las Vegas. Wyndham Rewards is in its third season with the team after joining the fold with Matt Kenseth in 2018, and a 10-race program in 2019 with Ryan Newman.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 81 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas...

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Las Vegas...

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing – coming off an emotional Daytona 500 and following week – heads to Las Vegas to kick off the West Coast swing
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
His best Cup finish at the 1.5-mile track is 15th – which he accomplished twice in the 2018 season after starting 28th in each race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Team...

Official Release - 0
The event will be the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998. Chevrolet has seven wins at the 1.5-mile oval.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin Dillon Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing NGROTS Las Vegas Quotes – Raphael Lessard

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Raphael Lessard was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes – Riley Herbst

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin Dillon Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Las Vegas I

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing – coming off an emotional Daytona 500 and following week – heads to Las Vegas to kick off the West Coast swing
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
His best Cup finish at the 1.5-mile track is 15th – which he accomplished twice in the 2018 season after starting 28th in each race.
Read more
Previous articleSS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Team Preview
Next articleChris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com