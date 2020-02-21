Ross Chastain – Las Vegas I Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway

Pennzoil 400 – Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90ADVANCE NOTES

Chastain at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Ross Chastain will fill the seat for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 entry, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas. Chastain – a 27-year-old winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series – becomes the seventh driver to wheel Jack Roush’s flagship No. 6 machine.

· Chastain is currently in a full-time role with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 10 car after running a full truck series schedule in 2019 where he won three times and finished second in the Championship race.

· Chastain ran the previous two Cup seasons with Premium Motorsports, splitting time between the No. 15 and No. 27 entries. He was running inside the top-five of Monday’s Daytona 500 before being involved in a multi-car incident.

· Chastain makes his fifth Cup start at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Scott Graves will be atop the pit box for his sixth NCS race at Las Vegas on Sunday. In five prior events he has a best finish of eighth (2018) coming off a 10th-place run last fall.

· He led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place finish in the fall of 2018 after starting 19th. He also qualified seventh in 2013 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before going on to finish 18th.

· Graves also has three starts in the Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track, where he finished runner-up with Suarez back in 2016. He also has a top-10 finish with Chris Buescher in 2014.

On the Car

Wyndham Rewards makes its first appearance of the 2020 season as the primary partner aboard the No. 6 machine this weekend in Las Vegas. Wyndham Rewards is in its third season with the team after joining the fold with Matt Kenseth in 2018, and a 10-race program in 2019 with Ryan Newman.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 81 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.