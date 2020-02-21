Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas I
Roush Fenway Racing – coming off an emotional Daytona 500 and following week – heads to Las Vegas to kick off the West Coast swing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series battles for 400 miles Sunday afternoon at the 1.5-mile track. RFR boasts 16 wins all-time in the Entertainment Capital of the World, having finished in the top-10 at more than half of the races it has competed in at the track.
Pennzoil 400
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 | 3:30 p.m. ET
FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Ross Chastain, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang
Early JACKpot
Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.
Inaugural Sweep
Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).
Continued Success
Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.
Victory Lane at Vegas
In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.
Back to Back at Vegas
Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.
Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins
1998 Martin Cup
1999 Burton Cup
2000 Burton Cup
2003 Kenseth Cup
2004 Kenseth Cup
2008 Edwards Cup
2011 Edwards Cup
1999 Martin NXS
2000 Burton NXS
2002 Burton NXS
2005 Martin NXS
2009 Biffle NXS
2012 Stenhouse NXS
1997 Ruttman NGOTS
1999 Biffle NGOTS
2007 Kvapil NGOTS