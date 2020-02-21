NASCAR Cup PR Roush Fenway Weekly Advance - Las Vegas I

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Las Vegas I

By Official Release
-

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas I

Roush Fenway Racing – coming off an emotional Daytona 500 and following week – heads to Las Vegas to kick off the West Coast swing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series battles for 400 miles Sunday afternoon at the 1.5-mile track. RFR boasts 16 wins all-time in the Entertainment Capital of the World, having finished in the top-10 at more than half of the races it has competed in at the track.

Pennzoil 400
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 | 3:30 p.m. ET
FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
·         Ross Chastain, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang
·         Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up  (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins
1998       Martin  Cup
1999       Burton  Cup
2000       Burton  Cup
2003       Kenseth Cup
2004       Kenseth Cup
2008       Edwards Cup
2011      Edwards Cup
1999       Martin  NXS
2000       Burton  NXS
2002       Burton  NXS
2005       Martin  NXS
2009       Biffle     NXS
2012       Stenhouse NXS
1997       Ruttman  NGOTS
1999       Biffle        NGOTS
2007       Kvapil       NGOTS

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas...

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
His best Cup finish at the 1.5-mile track is 15th – which he accomplished twice in the 2018 season after starting 28th in each race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ross Chastain – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain will fill the seat for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 entry, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas. Chastain – a 27-year-old winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series – becomes the seventh driver to wheel Jack Roush’s flagship No. 6 machine.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Team...

Official Release - 0
The event will be the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998. Chevrolet has seven wins at the 1.5-mile oval.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin Dillon Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing NGROTS Las Vegas Quotes – Raphael Lessard

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Raphael Lessard was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes – Riley Herbst

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS WEEKEND? “It’s getting rolling. A lot of changes you guys all know about at Team Penske, so it’s kind of been a fun experience through Daytona."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Austin Dillon Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFFROADD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media to discuss his thoughts coming off of the Daytona 500, going into the first 1.5-mile track of the season, working with a new teammate, and more. Full Transcript:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
His best Cup finish at the 1.5-mile track is 15th – which he accomplished twice in the 2018 season after starting 28th in each race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ross Chastain – Las Vegas I Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain will fill the seat for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 entry, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas. Chastain – a 27-year-old winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series – becomes the seventh driver to wheel Jack Roush’s flagship No. 6 machine.
Read more
Previous articleChris Buescher – Las Vegas I Advance
Next articleTICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY’S NASCAR EVENTS!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com