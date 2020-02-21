SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Boyd Gaming 300

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)

Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Ray Black Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Five previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 11th (2019). Qualified a track-best 20th in both Xfinity Series events in 2019.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 717; competed last spring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with an 11th place finish by Black.

Engine: Pro-Motor Engineering (PME)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“After our strong run at Daytona, I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas and keep our momentum rolling.

“We had a strong showing last year and I hope we’re able to do more of the same with our No. 07 CDA High Risk Training Chevrolet Camaro.”

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut in Saturday afternoon’s Boyd Gaming 300.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 708; competed last fall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Gray Gaulding at the helm, earning a seventh-place finish.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“After our bad luck at Daytona, I’m determined to get to Las Vegas and get back on track. Patrick (Donahue) and the guys have worked hard preparing our No. 08 Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro and I’d like to have a strong recovery from Daytona and give us a boost for the remaining races on the West Coast Swing.”

Race Information:

The Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the second of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 21 from 11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 22 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.