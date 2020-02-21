XFINITY Series PR SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Team Preview

By Official Release
-

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series
Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Boyd Gaming 300

Fast Facts
No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:
Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)
Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training
Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Ray Black Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Five previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 11th (2019). Qualified a track-best 20th in both Xfinity Series events in 2019.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 717; competed last spring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with an 11th place finish by Black.

Engine: Pro-Motor Engineering (PME)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“After our strong run at Daytona, I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas and keep our momentum rolling.

“We had a strong showing last year and I hope we’re able to do more of the same with our No. 07 CDA High Risk Training Chevrolet Camaro.”
No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)
Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut in Saturday afternoon’s Boyd Gaming 300.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 708; competed last fall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Gray Gaulding at the helm, earning a seventh-place finish.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“After our bad luck at Daytona, I’m determined to get to Las Vegas and get back on track. Patrick (Donahue) and the guys have worked hard preparing our No. 08 Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro and I’d like to have a strong recovery from Daytona and give us a boost for the remaining races on the West Coast Swing.”

Race Information:

The Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the second of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 21 from 11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 22 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points...

Official Release - 0
“We just came off an awesome run at Daytona International Speedway and left there second in points heading into Las Vegas, the second race of the season this weekend."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its...

Official Release - 0
This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report –...

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing...

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap...

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
The event will be the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998. Chevrolet has seven wins at the 1.5-mile oval.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Codie Rohrbaugh; CR7 Motorsports ready to double down at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
On the heels of a career-best third place NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finish last Friday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway
Read more
Miscellaneous

The Haul | How to Choose RAM 1500 Side Steps (VIDEO)

Official Release - 0
AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Joe Dick brings forth the latest episode of AT’s “The Haul” YouTube series featuring his how-to on choosing side steps for RAM 1500 trucks.
Read more
Miscellaneous

AM2020 Pre-Registration Now Open – Early Bird Pricing!

Official Release - 0
Mustang owners, START YOUR ENGINES! Pre-Registration for AmericanMuscle’s (AM) 12th Annual Mustang Show (AM2020) is now open.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain Strat 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “I love racing at Las Vegas – this track will always be special to me,” said Chastain.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points Leading into Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
“We just came off an awesome run at Daytona International Speedway and left there second in points heading into Las Vegas, the second race of the season this weekend."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

Official Release - 0
This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
Previous articleMayer dominates ARCA Menards Series West in first race back at Bullring

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com