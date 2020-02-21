NASCAR Track News TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY'S NASCAR EVENTS!
2019 Southern 500 winner Erik Jones is attached to this e-mail for media use. Credit: Harrelson/NKP Photography.

TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY’S NASCAR EVENTS!

By Official Release
-

Darlington Raceway will celebrate “NASCAR Champions…Past, Present and Future” for Throwback Weekend and open the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sept. 4-6, 2020

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (February 21, 2020) – Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® and NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on September 4-6, are now officially on sale to the general public.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or through the track’s mobile app. Fans may also visit the Darlington Raceway ticket office during normal business hours – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“It’s an exciting day for Darlington Raceway as our 2020 NASCAR events are now officially on sale to the general public,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We sold out our NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 race last year, so we encourage fans to purchase tickets early and secure their seats or campsites for what is shaping up to be an exciting weekend on September 4-6.”

“With Darlington hosting throwback weekend and the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, our weekend is something everyone will want to be a part of. We offer a variety of affordable pricing on tickets for all of our events, including kids and military discounts,” Tharp continued.

Darlington Raceway will honor NASCAR Champions…Past, Present and Future for throwback weekend. The track will also be the first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The last time Darlington hosted a postseason race was in 2004.

Darlington Raceway sold-out its 2019 Southern 500 event and had a near-capacity crowd for its Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race. The track will be hosting the NASCAR Cup Series for the 71st consecutive year in 2020, trailing only Martinsville Speedway for most consecutive years in the sport’s storied history.

The Tradition Continues on Labor Day weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® is set for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Throwback Weekend coverage will once again be covered in its entirety on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame.

