Corvette Racing; World Endurance Championship; Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas USA; February 23, 2020; Corvette C8.R #63 driven by Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller (Richard Prince/Chevrolet photo)

CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: Positive Steps Forward for Corvette C8.R

By Official Release
Magnussen, Rockenfeller relish first laps in new mid-engine Corvette racecar

AUSTIN, Texas (February 22, 2020) – Corvette Racing and the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will roll off seventh in the GTE Pro category for Sunday’s Six Hours of COTA for the World Endurance Championship. Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller posted an average lap of 2:02.967 (100.725 mph) in the unique two-driver qualifying format Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.

It wrapped up a day that saw the mid-engine Corvette C8.R turns laps at COTA and in the FIA WEC for the first time following its competition debut at last month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Magnussen, Rockenfeller and the Corvette Racing operation made steady gains from Saturday morning’s first session and were within a second of the top runners in class by the end of the final practice.

Rockenfeller, who was second to qualify, set a best lap in qualifying of 2:02.255 (100.849 mph) with Magnussen posting a 2:03.679 (100.600 mph).

The three sessions Saturday continued to build the team’s notebook of data on the new Corvette. The team will use the feedback and results to prepare the C8.R for the next round of WEC at Sebring International Raceway in March, as well as its two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Corvettes ahead of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on the same weekend.

The FIA WEC’s Six Hours of COTA will air Sunday live on MotorTrend Network and the MotorTrend On-Demand App starting at 1 p.m. ET. Live audio coverage will be available via radiolemans.com.

JAN MAGNUSSEN, NO. 63 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “We had good improvement from first practice to second practice; I was quite happy with everything after second practice. Qualifying was a step back with an unfortunate issue that we were able to address for Mike’s run, but it meant I was unable to go for a lap time. That’s obviously very disappointing, but we’re here to learn everything we can. We’re definitely doing that. Hopefully we can have a problem-free race tomorrow and get the best out of it.”

MIKE ROCKENFELLER, NO. 63 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “For me obviously there were a lot of things to learn today – new car, new track. It’s not so easy when you have to adapt quick. You don’t have a lot of tires here with these regulations. I tried to use my time in the Corvette as much as I can. I thought we made a lot of progress over the day in improving the setup of the car. It looked like we are behind and in qualifying showed the same tendency but we always try our best. For me, the handling was pretty decent and I hope we have a good race car for tomorrow, but for sure it is going to be tough.”

About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins...

Official Release - 0
The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida
NTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin...

Official Release - 0
As the new Michelin Pilot Challenge begins this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, NTe Sport by M1 is ready for their IMSA debut with Sheena Monk and Corey Lewis, in this weekend’s BMW Endurance Challenge. The pair will race full season in their new No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.
ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for...

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing begins its 22nd season of competition – and first with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – this weekend with the Rolex 24 At Daytona to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. To mark the occasion, here are some facts and figures on the team’s history at both Daytona and as a whole.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Corvette C8.R Set...

Official Release - 0
For more than 20 years, Corvette Racing has carved a legacy in GT endurance racing with three generations of front-engine racing Corvettes. The start of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also marks the beginning of the mid-engine Corvette era.
Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In...

Official Release - 0
When Hailie Deegan makes her official Ford Performance competition debut next week in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway, she’ll be doing it in a throwback paint scheme of a Ford IMSA star that helped pave the way for women in racing.
Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes – Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after qualifying was cancelled:
Toyota Racing NGROTS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 02.21.20

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Kyle Busch dominated Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn his seventh consecutive series victory in as many starts.
Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes – Daniel Suárez

Official Release - 0
Gaunt Brothers Racing driver Daniel Suárez was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Toyota NCS Las Vegas Quotes – Erik Jones

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Erik Jones was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Kurt Busch Breakout Session Highlights

Official Release - 0
KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE Media Breakout Session Highlights:
