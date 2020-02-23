Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.

The race was red-flagged Saturday after Lap 50 of the scheduled 200 laps shortly after Chase Briscoe won Stage 1.

Joe Graf Jr., in the Bobby Dotter No. 8 Chevy, did not pit and was scored as the race leader at the time of the red flag. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe, after leading 27 laps, is currently in second place.

Qualifying was rained out and the beginning of the race was delayed about 90 minutes due to rain. The lineup was set by owner points with Richard Childress Racing’s Myatt Snider on the pole. But after a crash during practice Friday the team made the decision to go to a backup car which sent Snider to the back of the field for the race start.

Daniel Hemric was running in fourth place but on Lap 19 brought out the first caution when his car got loose and he made contact with the wall on the frontstretch. He was only able to complete 34 laps and is out of the race.

Current top 10 running order: