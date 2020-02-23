Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 2.23.20

LAS VEGAS NASCAR CUP RACE ENDS UNDER CAUTION

Three Toyota Drivers Earn Top-20 Finishes

LAS VEGAS (February 23, 2020) – Kyle Busch finished 15th as the highest finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which ended under caution.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 36 – 400 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Matt DiBenedetto*

3rd, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

4th, Austin Dillon*

5th, Jimmie Johnson*

15th, KYLE BUSCH

17th, DENNY HAMLIN

19th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

23rd, ERIK JONES

30th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

33rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

38th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 19th

What happened when you made contact with the wall?

“He (Kurt Busch) kept blocking until I hit the fence. Then it was tire rub, blew the tire and hit the fence. That was it.”

How are things with your new crew chief?

“Everything is fine. We just need to quit having mistakes on pit road.”

How trying of a race was this?

“Just unfortunate this early in the season. It’s nice to have a fast race car. Our Bass Pro Shops Toyota was really good. We were top two or three early in the first half and then the pit stop issue. We got back in traffic. I had a role on the 1 (Kurt Busch) car and he just moving up until I hit the fence on the front stretch. I thought we were going to be okay after that. Then just cut our right front tire down and pretty much ended our day. It is what it is, but luckily we got some good stage points the first two stages. We have a fast race car we can move forward with. The guys did a good job, just have to clean up pit road.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 96 Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Toyota Camry, Gaunt Brothers Racing

Finishing Position: 30th

What happened at the start of the race?

“Obviously, this is just a learning process. We had an issue with the ECU box in the beginning. We couldn’t figure out what was going on, but it put us into a hole and it was difficult to get out of the hole. I feel like we could have finished somewhere in the top-25, maybe even better than that. We had to fight hard. We learned a lot of different things that we can improve for next week. It feels to get that first race in. We now know what we have to work on. We just have to go out there and keep digging.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.