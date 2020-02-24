Briscoe wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe won the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was rain delayed until Sunday evening after the NASCAR Cup Series race due to rain on Saturday.

“It’s great to get a win and I think we can win a lot more this year.” Briscoe said.

Briscoe dominated the race on Saturday and that continued when the race resumed on Sunday. Briscoe won stage 1, led 89 in route to his third career Xfinity Series win in 52 Xfinity Series races.

“Yeah, it’s so early, but definitely it’s nice to get a win early. I think obviously we were hoping that we could get a win at some point in the year, we expected to, but to get it before Phoenix is definitely nice just because we can go there and kind of try some stuff because I feel like that’s one place I need to get way better at. That being said, it’s nice to take the point lead. It doesn’t mean as much this early in the season like you said, but it’s a good confidence-booster for all the guys and it goes a long way when you’re that first garage stall with your guys and their work ethic and everything else.” Briscoe added.

Austin Cindric led 41 laps and finished second.

“It’s a testament to everything the guys at Ford Performance have done. This is a brand new body kit for us, so it shows the hard work that those guys at the Tech Center and the guys in Michigan have been doing to get us a little more speed and it’s obviously showing a bit. Chase and I are getting a little more experience and having a little fun racing together, so it should be a fun year that way.” Cindric said.

Ryan Sieg finished third, Noah Gragson fourth and rookie Harrison Burton finished fifth.

“Mile-and-a-halves are not necessarily my strong suit just for the fact I haven’t run them as much as I have short tracks growing up and all that. Just trying to learn it and get better at it. Felt like my team executed well today better than we did yesterday. We worked better as a team today. That was good to learn from what we did on Saturday, get a chance to look back at it and now have a better result because of it.” Burton said.

Briscoe leads the point standings by 7 points over Gragson.

Up next, Auto Club Speedway at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 29 on FS1.

Xfinity Series Race Number 2

Race Results for the 24th Annual Boyd Gaming 300 – Saturday, February 22, 2020

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles