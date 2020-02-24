Miscellaneous Briscoe wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Briscoe wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By SM
-

Chase Briscoe won the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was rain delayed until Sunday evening after the NASCAR Cup Series race due to rain on Saturday.

“It’s great to get a win and I think we can win a lot more this year.” Briscoe said.

Briscoe dominated the race on Saturday and that continued when the race resumed on Sunday. Briscoe won stage 1, led 89 in route to his third career Xfinity Series win in 52 Xfinity Series races.

“Yeah, it’s so early, but definitely it’s nice to get a win early. I think obviously we were hoping that we could get a win at some point in the year, we expected to, but to get it before Phoenix is definitely nice just because we can go there and kind of try some stuff because I feel like that’s one place I need to get way better at. That being said, it’s nice to take the point lead. It doesn’t mean as much this early in the season like you said, but it’s a good confidence-booster for all the guys and it goes a long way when you’re that first garage stall with your guys and their work ethic and everything else.” Briscoe added.

Austin Cindric led 41 laps and finished second.
“It’s a testament to everything the guys at Ford Performance have done. This is a brand new body kit for us, so it shows the hard work that those guys at the Tech Center and the guys in Michigan have been doing to get us a little more speed and it’s obviously showing a bit. Chase and I are getting a little more experience and having a little fun racing together, so it should be a fun year that way.” Cindric said.
Ryan Sieg finished third, Noah Gragson fourth and rookie Harrison Burton finished fifth.

“Mile-and-a-halves are not necessarily my strong suit just for the fact I haven’t run them as much as I have short tracks growing up and all that. Just trying to learn it and get better at it. Felt like my team executed well today better than we did yesterday. We worked better as a team today. That was good to learn from what we did on Saturday, get a chance to look back at it and now have a better result because of it.” Burton said.

Briscoe leads the point standings by 7 points over Gragson.

Up next, Auto Club Speedway at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 29 on FS1.

Xfinity Series Race Number 2
Race Results for the 24th Annual Boyd Gaming 300 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles

POS DRIVER MFG START STATUS LAPS LED SPEED TIME BEHIND
1 #98 Chase Briscoe Ford 2 Running 200 89 167.707 32.199 Leader
2 #22 Austin Cindric Ford 6 Running 200 39 167.577 32.224 2.874
3 #39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 32 Running 200 1 168.903 31.971 5.075
4 #9 Noah Gragson Chevrolet 7 Running 200 2 168.539 32.04 6.911
5 #20 Harrison Burton Toyota 3 Running 200 0 167.369 32.264 8.93
6 #19 Brandon Jones Toyota 9 Running 200 0 167.806 32.18 9.296
7 #1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 8 Running 200 0 165.224 32.683 15.46
8 #7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 4 Running 200 63 165.598 32.609 16.539
9 #18 Riley Herbst Toyota 12 Running 200 0 162.984 33.132 17.693
10 #10 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 25 Running 200 0 163.785 32.97 29.073
11 #68 Brandon Brown Chevrolet 19 Running 200 0 164.559 32.815 29.897
12 #11 Justin Haley Chevrolet 11 Running 199 0 161.657 33.404 1 lap
13 #92 Josh Williams Chevrolet 20 Running 199 0 163.636 33 1 lap
14 #4 Jesse Little Chevrolet 22 Running 199 0 164.694 32.788 1 lap
15 #02 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 13 Running 199 0 166.909 32.353 1 lap
16 #21 Myatt Snider Chevrolet 1 Running 199 0 164.85 32.757 1 lap
17 #07 Ray Black Jr Chevrolet 18 Running 199 2 164.725 32.782 1 lap
18 #90 Alex Labbe Chevrolet 23 Running 198 0 164.159 32.895 2 laps
19 #93 Joey Gase Chevrolet 14 Running 198 0 161.919 33.35 2 laps
20 #08 Joe Graf Jr Chevrolet 15 Running 198 4 161.122 33.515 2 laps
21 #13 Chad Finchum Toyota 34 Running 198 0 160.824 33.577 2 laps
22 #52 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 5 Running 197 0 160.542 33.636 3 laps
23 #15 Robby Lyons Chevrolet 17 Running 197 0 162.808 33.168 3 laps
24 #6 David Starr Chevrolet 21 Running 196 0 161.045 33.531 4 laps
25 #5 Matt Mills Chevrolet 26 Running 196 0 158.293 34.114 4 laps
26 #61 Timmy Hill Toyota 29 Running 195 0 162.43 33.245 5 laps
27 #47 Joe Nemechek Chevrolet 31 Running 193 0 153.64 35.147 7 laps
28 #78 Vinnie Miller Chevrolet 27 Running 192 0 156.2 34.571 8 laps
29 #99 Mason Massey Chevrolet 28 Running 190 0 159.839 33.784 10 laps
30 #74 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 33 Running 190 0 161.968 33.34 10 laps
31 #51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 16 In the Garage 178 0 165.97 32.536 22 laps
32 #44 Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 35 Out – Engine 144 0 117.509 45.954 56 laps
33 #0 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 24 Out – Engine 132 0 162.075 33.318 68 laps
34 #66 Stephen Leicht Toyota 30 In the Garage 101 0 156.64 34.474 99 laps
35 #8 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 10 In the Garage 34 0 56.183 96.114 166 laps
36 #89 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 36 In the Garage 31 0 163.885 32.95 169 laps
