NASCAR Cup PR Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

By Official Release
-

LAS VEGAS (Feb. 23, 2020) – Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Buescher lined up 15th on a late restart with two laps to go in the 267-lap event and was able to pick up one position during a frenzied run to the finish that saw the race end with a multi-car accident just after taking the white flag.

“We had a pretty good day,” said Buescher. “The cautions didn’t really fall our way late in the race. Several cars that we ran ahead of most of the race were able to finish ahead of us on track position there at the end and we were not able to use our tires like we would have liked. We definitely learned some things today and we’re looking forward to get back on track next week at Fontana.”

Buescher started the race 23rd – based on last year’s owner points – after Saturday’s qualifying session was rained out. He quickly moved through the field and was running 18th when the competition caution came out on lap 25. He was scored in 16th at the end of stage one and 19th after stage two. He continued to run between 15th and 20th during the race, before moving inside the top 15 during the third and final stage of the race.

Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal team return to action next week at Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90).

