NASCAR Cup PR DiBenedetto Finishes Second At Las Vegas

DiBenedetto Finishes Second At Las Vegas

By Official Release
-

In his second ride in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, Matt DiBenedetto finished second in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tying his best career Cup finish and posting his first-ever top-10 on an intermediate track.

“This is all just too surreal,” a beaming DiBenedetto said in a televised post-race interview.

“Tough to be that close, but, hey, this is only the second race of the season.”

“It was the strength of this team. It’s so cool to have the backing of all the people that allow me to drive this thing. It took so many people, Motorcraft, Quick Lane.”

DiBenedetto also gave a shout out to Paul Menard, who drove the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 for the past two seasons and selected DiBenedetto to be his replacement when he decided to retire.

“Paul, I know you’re watching at home and proud and I can’t thank everyone in that whole family for this opportunity.”

DiBenedetto also expressed his appreciation to the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew and to the people who supply his horsepower.

“I’m proud to have that Roush Yates power under the hood,” he said. “This whole team, [crew chief] Greg Erwin, all of them, we were covered. It wasn’t pretty at the start, but, man, they did an excellent job.

“So happy to be working with this team, the fans. Thank you all so much. The journey has been pretty cool.”

DiBenedetto started 19th, with the line-up set by 2019 car owner points after qualifying was rained out Saturday afternoon. He steadily worked his way forward, his No. 21 Mustang driving progressively better after each adjustment on pit road.

He broke into the top 10 for the first time with 87 laps remaining, and steadily moved forward.

DiBenedetto made his final pit stop on Lap 163, but a caution flag before the cycle of pit stops could be concluded put him a lap down. Running in 11th place, he took the wave-around to rejoin the leaders and then resumed his march forward.

He took seventh place with 35 laps remaining and was running there when the caution flag flew for a spin by Ross Chastain.

Erwin elected to stay on the track when most of the leaders pitted, a decision that put the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang in third place when the green flag flew with two laps remaining.

DiBenedetto, despite having older tires than many of the drivers behind him, moved into second place and was running there when the caution flag flew just after the leaders took the white flag, freezing the field at that point. He said his team’s speed and improvement as the race went along came as no surprise.

“I knew the team has every bit of that capability,” he said. “They’re so good with Greg Erwin leading these guys. This team is phenomenal. There’s no doubt about that.”

DiBenedetto did acknowledge having a few worries early in the 400.

“It wasn’t a picture-perfect day,” he said. “We had to make huge adjustments and our communication was great from me screaming really loose and us being off to start and then dialing it in little by little every pit stop, and then getting it there at the end where I was comfortable staying out because I knew the car had great speed.”

“It was best on the long runs and we just needed a little track position because we were a little stuck in the dirty air.”

He said the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team’s performance at Las Vegas gives him optimism moving forward.

“We didn’t start off great,” he said. “But it’s good to know that we can close, make the right adjustments, do all the right things, my pit crew can do an excellent job – all the things that tie a race together.”

DiBenedetto and the No. 21 team now move to Auto Club Speedway in California for next Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

###

About Motorcraft:

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft:

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visitwww.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine vehicle maintenance including tire repair and replacement with a Low Tire Price Guarantee and a full menu of automotive services including oil and filter, brakes, alignments, batteries, and shocks and struts on all vehicle makes and models. Service is performed by certified technicians at more than 1,000 locations worldwide while you wait, and no appointment is necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY...

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report...

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Post-Race...

Official Release - 0
RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 3rd TAKE US THROUGH THAT CRAZY STRATEGY. “I’m not really sure. We had all different kinds of strategy today. One of them back-fired on us and the other one paid off for us when the caution came out."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Las...

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch finished 15th as the highest finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which ended under caution.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News Wire (External Link)

Missed Call Lets Joey Logano Win at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
It didn’t look like Joey Logano was going to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas but he got all the luck there was and brought home the checkers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford in Roush Fenway Debut; Settles for 27th-Place Finish

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford in Roush Fenway Debut; Settles for 27th-Place Finish

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 3rd TAKE US THROUGH THAT CRAZY STRATEGY. “I’m not really sure. We had all different kinds of strategy today. One of them back-fired on us and the other one paid off for us when the caution came out."
Read more
Previous articleBriscoe wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Next articleToyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 2.23.20

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com