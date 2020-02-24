Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 2.23.20

TRIO OF SUPRA TOP-10S IN LAS VEGAS

Harrison Burton Earns Second Straight Top-Five

LAS VEGAS (February 23, 2020) – The trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Supra drivers earned top-10 finishes in Sunday’s rain postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Briscoe*

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3rd, Ryan Sieg*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, HARRISON BURTON

6th, BRANDON JONES

9th, RILEY HERBST

21st, CHAD FINCHUM

26th, TIMMY HILL

29th, MASON MASSEY

34th, STEPHEN LEICHT

*non-Toyota driver

· Harrison Burton (fifth) was the top Toyota Supra finisher in Sunday’s postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

· Brandon Jones (sixth) and Riley Herbst (ninth) also claimed top-10 results at the 1.5-mile track.

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What did you learn this weekend?

“A lot, you know mile-and-a-halves are not necessarily my strong suit just for the fact I haven’t run them as much as I have short tracks growing up and all that. Just trying to learn it and get better at it. Felt like my team executed well today better than we did yesterday. We worked better as a team today. That was good to learn from what we did on Saturday, get a chance to look back at it and now have a better result because of it. Felt pretty good about it. Not what we wanted, obviously we came here to win and didn’t quite make that happen. I think we’re building momentum and hopefully we’ll be a force to wreckon with soon.”

What was this race like for you?

“We really fought free all weekend here. Couldn’t get it to not be loose. The last run I was thinking I was going to be in good shape there after our green flag stop. We had a really good green flag stop, I think we passed the 10 (Ross Chastain) on pit road there or something and we caught the 7 (Justin Allgaier) and it felt really loose then that last run. Just unfortunate we couldn’t get it tightened up. My guys did everything in the books to tighten my car up and we couldn’t get it tighter. Really proud of the DEX Imaging Toyota Supra team. They did a good job all weekend. It is my first time here in the Xfinity car and learning that, a top-five is good and we can move on with some momentum from that.”

How do you feel about your start to the season?

“Yeah, we started good. To get out of Daytona in one piece and with a good points day and then to come here and get stage points in every stage and finish with a top-five is good. Good, not great. I think I expect to win and I expect my team expects me to win, so I’m still working and you can never be satisfied in this sport, it will come back to bite you and the winner is going to have to work hard to win again next week. You have to be the best every weekend in this sport to be good and we’re working towards that.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How challenging was this race?

“Couldn’t really pass tonight. You saw a lot of guys complaining about being loose. We were one of them. I’d get huge runs on guys, I was so much faster than those next three cars. As soon as I’d get back to the 20’s (Harrison Burton) bumper, I mean, it was like a patch of air. Almost like you’re in jet-wash. Get your car and really shoot it up the race track. There were a couple times when I was full locked to the right trying to save it. We have to figure out how to be better in traffic. I have to do my part there and I think we have some improvements on the cars to do. All in all, I want to win these races, that’s my expectations now. The car’s not tore up, it’s almost a top-five so we have some good tracks coming.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How are you feeling after today’s race?

“We were happy to come away with a top-10. I thought we were a fifth or sixth place car. We were too loose in the start of stage two and I overadjusted with Dave (Rogers, crew chief). We were too tight there at the end and lost track position.”

What was your biggest challenge in the race?

“Track position, when we were in clean air, we had pretty good lap times. Just me being inexperienced, I couldn’t get through traffic as well as other people. I over dialed the car too tight there towards the end.”

How does it feel to have a top-10 at your home track?

“It was cool. I would have liked to have a better showing back at home, but it’s good to walk away with a top-10.”

