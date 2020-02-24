XFINITY Series PR Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap - Las Vegas 2.23.20

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 2.23.20

By Official Release
-

TRIO OF SUPRA TOP-10S IN LAS VEGAS
Harrison Burton Earns Second Straight Top-Five

LAS VEGAS (February 23, 2020) – The trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Supra drivers earned top-10 finishes in Sunday’s rain postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race 2 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Chase Briscoe*
2nd, Austin Cindric*
3rd, Ryan Sieg*
4th, Noah Gragson*
5th, HARRISON BURTON
6th, BRANDON JONES
9th, RILEY HERBST
21st, CHAD FINCHUM
26th, TIMMY HILL
29th, MASON MASSEY
34th, STEPHEN LEICHT
*non-Toyota driver

· Harrison Burton (fifth) was the top Toyota Supra finisher in Sunday’s postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

· Brandon Jones (sixth) and Riley Herbst (ninth) also claimed top-10 results at the 1.5-mile track.

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What did you learn this weekend?

“A lot, you know mile-and-a-halves are not necessarily my strong suit just for the fact I haven’t run them as much as I have short tracks growing up and all that. Just trying to learn it and get better at it. Felt like my team executed well today better than we did yesterday. We worked better as a team today. That was good to learn from what we did on Saturday, get a chance to look back at it and now have a better result because of it. Felt pretty good about it. Not what we wanted, obviously we came here to win and didn’t quite make that happen. I think we’re building momentum and hopefully we’ll be a force to wreckon with soon.”

What was this race like for you?

“We really fought free all weekend here. Couldn’t get it to not be loose. The last run I was thinking I was going to be in good shape there after our green flag stop. We had a really good green flag stop, I think we passed the 10 (Ross Chastain) on pit road there or something and we caught the 7 (Justin Allgaier) and it felt really loose then that last run. Just unfortunate we couldn’t get it tightened up. My guys did everything in the books to tighten my car up and we couldn’t get it tighter. Really proud of the DEX Imaging Toyota Supra team. They did a good job all weekend. It is my first time here in the Xfinity car and learning that, a top-five is good and we can move on with some momentum from that.”

How do you feel about your start to the season?

“Yeah, we started good. To get out of Daytona in one piece and with a good points day and then to come here and get stage points in every stage and finish with a top-five is good. Good, not great. I think I expect to win and I expect my team expects me to win, so I’m still working and you can never be satisfied in this sport, it will come back to bite you and the winner is going to have to work hard to win again next week. You have to be the best every weekend in this sport to be good and we’re working towards that.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How challenging was this race?

“Couldn’t really pass tonight. You saw a lot of guys complaining about being loose. We were one of them. I’d get huge runs on guys, I was so much faster than those next three cars. As soon as I’d get back to the 20’s (Harrison Burton) bumper, I mean, it was like a patch of air. Almost like you’re in jet-wash. Get your car and really shoot it up the race track. There were a couple times when I was full locked to the right trying to save it. We have to figure out how to be better in traffic. I have to do my part there and I think we have some improvements on the cars to do. All in all, I want to win these races, that’s my expectations now. The car’s not tore up, it’s almost a top-five so we have some good tracks coming.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How are you feeling after today’s race?

“We were happy to come away with a top-10. I thought we were a fifth or sixth place car. We were too loose in the start of stage two and I overadjusted with Dave (Rogers, crew chief). We were too tight there at the end and lost track position.”

What was your biggest challenge in the race?

“Track position, when we were in clean air, we had pretty good lap times. Just me being inexperienced, I couldn’t get through traffic as well as other people. I over dialed the car too tight there towards the end.”

How does it feel to have a top-10 at your home track?

“It was cool. I would have liked to have a better showing back at home, but it’s good to walk away with a top-10.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY...

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep...

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes –...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Las Vegas...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – RAIN IS EXPECTED TOMORROW.  HOW DOES THAT CHANGE HOW YOU LOOK AT PRACTICE TODAY?  “I think for us the biggest change in practice for this year is that we only get one set of tires and we have only one practice session."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las...

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Five previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 11th (2019). Qualified a track-best 20th in both Xfinity Series events in 2019.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Eyes the Top Spot in Points...

Official Release - 0
“We just came off an awesome run at Daytona International Speedway and left there second in points heading into Las Vegas, the second race of the season this weekend."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News Wire (External Link)

Missed Call Lets Joey Logano Win at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
It didn’t look like Joey Logano was going to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas but he got all the luck there was and brought home the checkers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford in Roush Fenway Debut; Settles for 27th-Place Finish

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep With Las Vegas XFINITY Win

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes – Riley Herbst

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Las Vegas Media Availability

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – RAIN IS EXPECTED TOMORROW.  HOW DOES THAT CHANGE HOW YOU LOOK AT PRACTICE TODAY?  “I think for us the biggest change in practice for this year is that we only get one set of tires and we have only one practice session."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Team Preview

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Las Vegas Starts: Five previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 11th (2019). Qualified a track-best 20th in both Xfinity Series events in 2019.
Read more
Previous articleDiBenedetto Finishes Second At Las Vegas
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep With Las Vegas XFINITY Win

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com