$15,000 Giveaway Sponsored by RAXIOM

PAOLI, Pa. (February 25th, 2020) – Attention Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang owners: here is your chance to be the winner of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) biggest giveaway prize of 2020! AM’s $15K Giveaway, sponsored by RAXIOM, is an enter-daily competition where participants can increase their chances of winning by visiting RAXIOM’s brand pages and completing the entry form every day.

Even though RAXIOM is known as an industry leader in advanced automotive lighting, one lucky finalist will have their choice of goods from AM’s catalog including popular categories like Challenger rims, Mustang superchargers, and Challenger accessories.

Enter daily, enter often for your chance to win AM’s $15K grand prize. No purchase necessary, enter daily until 5/14/2020—see entry form for official rules and restrictions. See vehicle specific entry forms below:

Challenger Entry Form: https://www.americanmuscle.com/raxiom-challenger-parts.html

Mustang Entry Form: https://www.americanmuscle.com/raxiom-mustang-lights.html

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

