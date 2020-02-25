NASCAR Track News Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO...

Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through PRIMESPORT

By Official Release
-

TALLADEGA, Ala. – With world’s greatest drivers set to return to Talladega Superspeedway April 26, for the 2020 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, fans have an easy way to plan their trip to experience the three- and four-wide, nail-biting action LIVE with an Official Travel Package from PRIMESPORT, the Official Fan Travel Partner of Talladega Superspeedway.

PRIMESPORT, a division of On Location Experiences, is the leader in providing direct access to the largest events in sports and entertainment. Official Travel Packages through PRIMESPORT allow fans to relax and avoid the hassle of handling every aspect of their travel individually. Packages offer a premium selection of race tickets, bundled with deluxe hotel accommodations, worry-free transportation, concierge on-site staff, weekend FanVision Rental, and much more.

Fans who are looking to enhance their race day experience can upgrade their package to include seating in the luxurious, open-air Pit Road Club. Located directly behind pit road where race teams change tires and refuel their drivers’ cars, the Pit Road Club gives fans the chance to take in the most exciting racing on the planet, and feel like they’re in the middle of the action at the 2.66-mile venue. The 600-person Pit Road Club includes covered, chair back seating, all-inclusive food and drink, plus more!

Guests with Pit Road Club admission also gain entree to the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience and receive incredible access where they can be under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams throughout race weekend. The Garage Experience also offers FREE Wi-Fi, a reserved area at Gatorade Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas including the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and Clyde May’s Courtyard, Kids Zone, and the opportunity to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line.

For more information on PRIMESPORT and Official Talladega Superspeedway travel packages, visit PRIMESPORT.com.

For tickets and more information about the Talladega Garage Experience and Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader NASCAR weekend featuring the GEICO 500, MoneyLion 300, and General Tire 200, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large Infield Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans...

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON...

Official Release - 0
Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® and NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on September 4-6, are now officially on sale to the general public.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with...

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX...

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special...

Official Release - 0
One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists...
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Noah Gragson Wins NASCAR Racing Experience 300;...

Official Release - 0
Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on Saturday to open the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Las Vegas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 17th in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, unable to overcome an ill-handling #11 FedEx Ground Toyota in the race won by Joey Logano.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans with new concourse addition

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

Missed Call Lets Joey Logano Win at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
It didn’t look like Joey Logano was going to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas but he got all the luck there was and brought home the checkers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans with new concourse addition

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY’S NASCAR EVENTS!

Official Release - 0
Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® and NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on September 4-6, are now officially on sale to the general public.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

Official Release - 0
One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists of a Grandstand Ticket, Talladega Garage Experience Admission & Exclusive...
Read more
Previous articleFedEx Racing Express Facts – Auto Club Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com