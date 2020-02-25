NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts - Auto Club Speedway

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Auto Club Speedway

By Official Release
-

Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Office Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:
Race: Auto Club 400
Date/Time: March 1/3:30 p.m. ET
Distance: 200 laps/400 miles
Track Length: 2 miles
Track Shape: D-shaped oval
Banking: 14 degrees
2018 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

Las Vegas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 17th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, unable to overcome an ill-handling #11 FedEx Ground Toyota in the race won by Joey Logano. Hamlin lined up fourth on the grid, but had to drop to the back of the field after the team was penalized for a technical inspection violation. At the drop of the green flag, Hamlin began reporting that the car was extremely loose, and he felt like he was driving on ice. As the race progressed, the FedEx crew made significant adjustments to the chassis during each pit stop, but Hamlin continued to struggle with the handling. Despite best efforts from Denny and crew, the FedEx11 team sat in 17th place as Logano took the checkered flag.

Fontana Preview: Continuing on the West Coast swing, the series heads to Fontana, Calif., for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway. After 18 career starts at the Southern California track, Hamlin has recorded two top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes and three pole positions, as well as a career-best finish of third (2008 and 2016). Following a disappointing performance in Las Vegas, Hamlin and team will be looking for Hamlin’s second win of 2020, thus moving forward in the standings, where Hamlin currently ranks ninth two races into the season. The #11 FedEx Toyota will promote the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest on the TV panel of the car for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas. The reminder encourages small business owners to apply for a collective prize pool of more than $250,000 by the entry deadline of March 2nd at www.fedex.com/grantcontest.

Hamlin Statistics:
Track: Auto Club Speedway
Races: 18
Wins: 0
Poles: 3
Top-5: 2
Top-10: 7
Laps Led: 147
Avg. Start: 11.2
Avg. Finish 16.9

Hamlin Conversation – Fontana:

What are you most focused on moving forward as the series heads to Fontana this weekend?

“We just need to get back on track. We obviously started off the season with a bang in Daytona, and then had a little hiccup in Las Vegas. We know what we need to do to win, and we’re focused on the next race. Hopefully we’ll be able to get back up front at Fontana.”

How do you bounce back after a disappointing effort in Las Vegas this past weekend?

“It was just a tough day all the way around for our FedEx team. We just didn’t have a good handle on the car throughout the entire race. We finally worked our way up into the top 15, and the pit road speeding penalty killed our chances of any kind of decent finish. We just need to regroup and get the car ready to go for next weekend.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY...

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report...

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Finishes Second At Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
In his second ride in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, Matt DiBenedetto finished second in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tying his best career Cup finish and posting his first-ever top-10 on an intermediate track.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Post-Race...

Official Release - 0
RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 3rd TAKE US THROUGH THAT CRAZY STRATEGY. “I’m not really sure. We had all different kinds of strategy today. One of them back-fired on us and the other one paid off for us when the caution came out."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through PRIMESPORT

Official Release - 0
With world’s greatest drivers set to return to Talladega Superspeedway April 26, for the 2020 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, fans have an easy way to plan their trip to experience the three- and four-wide, nail-biting action LIVE with an Official Travel Package from PRIMESPORT, the Official Fan Travel Partner of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans with new concourse addition

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

Missed Call Lets Joey Logano Win at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
It didn’t look like Joey Logano was going to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas but he got all the luck there was and brought home the checkers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a seventh-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski claimed his first top-10 finish of the 2020 season and his 10th in 14 Cup races at Las Vegas. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang gained 11 positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings to move up to 19th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Making his second start behind the wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 17, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Has Fast No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford in Roush Fenway Debut; Settles for 27th-Place Finish

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain came out of the gate strong in his debut with Roush Fenway Racing. Serving as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman, the young driver powered his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford inside the top-10 early, earning first round stage points.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Finishes Second At Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
In his second ride in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, Matt DiBenedetto finished second in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tying his best career Cup finish and posting his first-ever top-10 on an intermediate track.
Read more
Previous articleWhy Are UTVs Called Side-By-Sides?
Next articleDon’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through PRIMESPORT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com