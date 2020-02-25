NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Las Vegas I

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series headed out west this past weekend for their first of two races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. To no one’s surprise, the all-time series wins leader, Kyle Busch, dominated the race and won his seventh consecutive Truck Series race.

However, it wasn’t all that easy for Busch as he did have some challengers throughout the race who, if the opportunity presented itself, could beat Busch in the end. But the Las Vegas native was unbeatable Friday night and went to victory lane. For the rest of the field, some flew under the radar and had a great run, while others had a difficult night at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings following the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.