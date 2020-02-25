Featured Stories NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas
Photo by Rachel Schuoler

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

By Jeffrey Boswell
-

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Joey Logano: Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.

“My crew chief Paul Wolfe said to pit,” Logano said, “but I didn’t hear him, so I stayed out. Now, a lot of people are telling me I should have my ears checked, most notably Kurt Busch’s cosmetic surgeon.”

2. Ryan Blaney: Blaney seemed headed to victory at Las Vegas before Ross Chastain’s spin brought out the caution with six laps to go. Blaney hit the pits, but Joey Logano stayed out to steal the win. Blaney finished 11th and leads the points standings.

“I guess we should have stayed out,” Blaney said. “It was a regrettable decision, but we can always learn from our mistakes. As a team, we usually meet and discuss the big mistakes we’ve made. We call it the ‘craps!’ table.”

3. Kevin Harvick: Harvick finished eighth at Las Vegas and is third in the Cup series points standings.

“Compared to Daytona,” Harvick said, “this race was pretty boring. There were no huge crashes, no photo finish, and no President taking a lap. So apparently, what happens in Daytona stays in Daytona.”

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Stenhouse finished third in the Pennzoil 400 and is fifth in the Cup points standings.

“It’s early in the season,” Stenhouse said. “I know because I’m fifth in the points standings.

“But I believe I can keep it going, because I believe in myself, and unlike Aaron Rodgers, I believe in God. I don’t think Danica Patrick shared my faith. Clearly, she was less in tune with the ‘heavenly father,’ and more in tune with ‘Go Daddy.'”

5. Kyle Larson: Larson finished ninth in the Pennzoil 400.

“The members of the 1980 Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team served as grand marshals,” Larson said. “The last time this sport experienced a ‘Miracle On Ice,’ was when Jeremy Mayfield was able to drive while high on meth.”

6. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin finished 17th at Las Vegas.

“It was a tough day for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Hamlin said. “No one finished better than 15th. So, you could say, here in Las Vegas, JGR went ‘bust.’ In other words, it was a case of ‘Toyota-ta‘s.'”

7. Chase Elliott: Elliott won the first 2 stages at Las Vegas, but suffered a flat tire with 50 laps remaining, which ruined any chance for the win. Elliott eventually finished 26th, one lap down, and is seventh in the points standings.

“I was dominating the race,” Elliott said. “My chances of winning the race were high, then, ‘Poof!,’ it all came crashing to a halt. It was the epitome of the phrase ‘Odds and ends.'”

8. Austin Dillon: Dillon finished fourth at Las Vegas after posting a 12th in the Daytona 500. He is sixth in the points standings.

“Did you see Michael Waltrip in the ‘Between Two Buschs’ segment on Fox’s pre-race coverage?” Dillon said. “Michael looked stoned. If his brother Darrell did the ‘Ickey Shuffle,’ then Michael must be doing the ‘Sticky Ickey Shuffle.'”

9. Matt DiBenedetto: DiBenedetto took the runner-up spot in Las Vegas in just his second race with Wood Brothers Racing.

“Obviously,” DiBenedetto said, “staying on the track during that late caution was the right call. And Ryan Blaney and William Byron learned a hard lesson about taking new tires. So, to all those who believe you should always take fresh rubber during a caution, well, they just need to ‘get a grip.'”

10. Kyle Busch: Busch finished 14th on a tough day for Joe Gibbs Racing, who failed to place a driver in the top 10.

“I’ve won seven consecutive Truck Series races,” Busch said. “And Kevin Harvick has offered a $50,000 bounty to any full-time Cup driver who beats me in the next four races. Harvick can take that money and shove it, right back into his bank account because no one’s going to claim it.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race...

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off field to win...

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon in the Team Penske No. 22 after holding off the field in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win at Vegas marks Logano's 24th career win in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Newman Statement

Official Release - 0
Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway Racing, held a Q&A session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this morning to read a statement from Ryan Newman and talk about Monday’s accident at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Featured Stories

Kyle Busch earns dominant Truck Series win...

Briar Starr - 0
Kyle Busch, the all-time wins list leader in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, was able to pick up his first victory of the 2020 Truck Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

ThorSport Racing places three trucks in the...

Briar Starr - 0
It was a solid night for the ThorSport duo who placed three trucks in the top five. Pole-sitter Johnny Sauter was second, Matt Crafton fourth and birthday boy Ben Rhodes was fifth.
Read more
Jeffrey Boswell

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Homestead

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Kyle Busch held off Martin Truex Jr. down the stretch at Homestead to win the Monster Energy Cup title, his second championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Phoenix

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Denny Hamlin won at Phoenix to claim a spot in the championship finale at Homestead. He joins Kevin Harvick and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Texas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Kevin Harvick started on the pole and won the AAA Texas 500 to earn a spot in the championship finale at Homestead.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Martinsville

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Martin Truex Jr. started third, led 464 of 500 laps, and won at Martinsville Speedway in dominating fashion.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Kansas

Jeffrey Boswell - 1
Denny Hamlin won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas in a cut-off race that narrowed the field to eight drivers.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off field to win at Las Vegas

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon in the Team Penske No. 22 after holding off the field in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win at Vegas marks Logano's 24th career win in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Newman Statement

Official Release - 0
Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway Racing, held a Q&A session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this morning to read a statement from Ryan Newman and talk about Monday’s accident at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Featured Stories

Kyle Busch earns dominant Truck Series win at Las Vegas

Briar Starr - 0
Kyle Busch, the all-time wins list leader in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, was able to pick up his first victory of the 2020 Truck Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night.
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Las Vegas I

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com