No. 6 Ford – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Driver: Ross Chastain

Auto Club 400 – Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Chastain at Auto Club Speedway

· Ross Chastain makes his second start as the fill-in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford. He will make his third Cup Series start at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, and eighth overall at the 2-mile track.

· Chastain drove the No. 15 machine both in 2018 and 2019 in Fontana, finishing 29th and 28th, respectively for Premium Motorsports.

· In five Xfinity Series events at Auto Club, Chastain has a best finish of 10th (2018). He finished 18th in last season’s event for JD Motorsports in the No. 4 car after starting 15th.

· Chastain will also run Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in his full-time role in the No. 10 machine for Kaulig Racing.

Scott Graves at Auto Club Speedway

· Graves will call his fourth NCS event in Fontana on Sunday. In three prior starts, he has a best finish of 20th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in 2013. Last season he and Ryan Newman recorded a 22nd-place run after starting seventh.

· Graves also has four Xfinity starts in Fontana with three top-fives. He led Chris Buescher to a fifth-place result back in 2015, Suarez to fourth in 2016, and was paired with Kyle Busch for a third-place result in 2017.

Recapping Las Vegas

In his debut as the fill-in driver in the No. 6, Chastain showed speed early in the Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang. He powered his way inside the top-10 early on, earning opening stage points. He was poised for a solid day before being caught up in a pair of late-race incidents to finish 27th.

On the Car

Castrol makes its debut as the primary partner aboard the No. 6 this weekend in Fontana. The high-performance lubricant brand signed as the team’s official oil partner in January and will serve as the primary for select races in 2020.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please visit www.castrol.com/us.