NASCAR Cup Series Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the reason why media members do...
Photo Courtesy: Aaron Bearden

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the reason why media members do not need to be a part of the story

By Joseph Shelton
-

I shouldn’t even have to address this as “opinion.” This should be common sense. I don’t drive to Texas Motor Speedway to steal the show, gain YouTube likes, or ask questions in the post-race press conference that make others question my sobriety. I go down there to gather content and report weekend news.

Yet here we are, with one “outlet” being exposed for outright plagiarism, one “member” asking nonsensical questions in the post-race press conference, and a Twitter beef between a seasoned, yet abrasive, member of the racing media and the owner of a satirical sports site that appeals mostly (not all) to people who look up and down before crossing the street and/or wash paper plates. There’s more talk on this than Matt DiBenedetto’s runner-up finish to Joey Logano or Bubba Wallace’s stout sixth-place run. I feel not only for the drivers but for the fans as well, having to deal with this crap.

To start, there was the issue on Twitter with the so-called racing site Motor Racing Insider, LLC. They were outed unceremoniously on Twitter for blatant plagiarism in both print and photo, and to be fair that story gained more traction on Twitter than the race itself, at least in my perspective. They even had a sacrificial lamb in YouTube personality Joseph Lombard, leaving him to take the brunt of the damage while they deleted their social media and several posts on their site.

This was followed by someone called a Mark DiBello (from a DiBello Production Company; nobody had heard of them and they left after the post-race conference) asking something resembling a question despite there not being a clear structure or point to the question. Many on social media questioned the guy’s sanity, many questioned his sobriety, but many also wondered if it wasn’t just some stunt done to garner a reaction because why not.

Then of course, there’s the Utter/Barstool beef. Now, Utter, as hard-working a guy as he is when it comes to news, does himself no favors on social media, and sometimes that comes back around and bites him. Then there’s the unprofessional conduct, such as when he tried having Michael McDowell’s car towed in 2017. No points, no favors.

But Barstool is no saint in the matter either. Sure, they bring exposure to NASCAR, and that’s something the sport needs. However, look at their overly misogynistic content. Look at their podcast selection (Call Her Daddy looks like the epitome of cringe from my standpoint, but hey. You do you). Look at the way Barstool creator Dave Portnoy relies on Twitter tough-talk (I can’t respect anyone who threatens others on social media, especially when it comes to “making memes of someone until they cry” or “not blocking him in person.” Really? Are we 12?). There’s a seven-letter word for people like that, and Denis Leary made a song with that title in 1993.

Hey, did you know Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got a third-place finish after leading several laps? What about Jimmie Johnson actually scoring a top-five? How about the top Toyota was Kyle Busch in 15th? No? Maybe it’s because the big story was select identities in the media making complete fools out of themselves.

I’m a part-time “civilian” journalist. I don’t have Utter’s clout, or Jeff Gluck’s talent. I’m not as driven as Matt Weaver, and I’m doubtful I’ll ever have the presence that Claire B. Lang has. I’m there with Frank Velat from Frontstretch, the Schuolers at Kick In The Tires, I consider Toby Christie (TobyChristie.com) and Rob Tiongson (The Podium Finish) to be good friends, and those are just some of the names that do what they can when they can on a weekly basis. They’re a small portion of the people who need to cure that journalistic itch just as I do, and I admire and respect all they do.

It’s something more to them like it is to me. They know, like I do, that it’s a privilege to be there in the Media Center or Press Box. They know, like I do, that it isn’t about us but the drivers and personalities. They know that it isn’t about our stupid little egos but about you. The reader. The subscriber. The listener. You give us the opportunities to be your eyes and ears, and although I can’t speak for them, I can speak for myself when I say I love you guys for that.

When something like this circus happens, I can’t help but worry. As I said, it’s a privilege to be accepted for credentials to a professional racing event, but stupid stunts tend to put that at risk. Twitter beefs discredit what we do in the media. They’re inevitable, unfortunately, since social media brings out the best and worst in our personality, but they’re pretty non-conducive to what our ultimate task is.

Here’s the thing: I have my opinions (that’s why I addressed this post as “Opinion”) regarding the matter. I’m madder than hell about the plagiarism and whatever it was DiBello was trying to pull. I cringe whenever Utter utters something that isn’t racing news, and I think the NASCAR/Barstool marriage will do more to harm NASCAR’s image in the long run. But that’s my opinion.

To be frank, most of the time you guys don’t ask for my opinion, so it’s my duty to be fair and unbiased. That’s what you ask of me, ultimately. That’s a part of my duty. Not only is it my duty, though, it’s the duty of everyone who dons press credentials. We have to adhere to a certain set of ethics when it comes to being media members, and that includes removing ourselves from the story and making sure we put in the work and earn our respect.

It isn’t about us. It’s never been about us. It’s about the drivers and personalities that make up the sport we love. That’s the way it’s been and the way it will be. I can promise you that you can expect nothing less than the best and most professional from us on the Speedway Media staff, and that’s something you can take to the bank.

So thank you for reading, thank you for listening, and thank you for subscribing/following us. But most of all, thank you for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this scene that we love so much.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Joey Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race...

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off field to win...

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon in the Team Penske No. 22 after holding off the field in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win at Vegas marks Logano's 24th career win in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Newman Statement

Official Release - 1
Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway Racing, held a Q&A session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this morning to read a statement from Ryan Newman and talk about Monday’s accident at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 is scheduled for Friday night while the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday with the Boyd Gaming 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend's activities with the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Joseph Shelton
Husband to Stacie and Daddy to Dexter, Aeris, Meredith, and furbabies Lola and Tiny. Ardent race fan and serious Sooner football lover. Twitter: @JSheltonWrites Instagram: @jsheltonwrites

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Section 2

Episode 6: Viva Las Vegas, Is Newman made of old Nokia phones, an unusual top-10

Joseph Shelton - 0
Guest host Justin Schuoler from KickInTheTires.net joins the show to talk about the Las Vegas race weekend, gambling on track, and if...
Read more
Featured Section 2

Newman’s Daytona 500 accident nothing more than that – an accident

Joseph Shelton - 0
It's difficult to believe that we're constantly in a position in the sport where we have to reiterate certain things that should...
Read more
Featured Stories

Suarez’s Daytona DNQ will not reflect team’s efforts in 2020.

Joseph Shelton - 0
Daniel Suarez still remains one of the most heralded drivers in NASCAR history. He also happens to be one of the more unfortunate ones as well.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Episode 4: We talk, ramble, and rant about the weekend’s Busch Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying

Joseph Shelton - 0
This week we discuss Busch Clash craziness, Stenhouse takes Daytona 500 pole, Deegan almost delivers and more with host Joseph Shelton and...
Read more
Featured Interview

Episode 3: Brian Obiedzenski talks Late Model racing, family, and 311

Joseph Shelton - 0
NASCAR Whelan All-American Series driver Brian Obiedzenski (@TheRealObie29) drops in to talk about his 2020 plans, life as a Late Model racer,...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Joey Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off field to win at Las Vegas

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon in the Team Penske No. 22 after holding off the field in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win at Vegas marks Logano's 24th career win in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Newman Statement

Official Release - 1
Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway Racing, held a Q&A session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this morning to read a statement from Ryan Newman and talk about Monday’s accident at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com