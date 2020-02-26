Attend a Nascar event at a budget! Learn how!

Growing up as a kid I remember that my father used to sit hours in front of the TV watching NASCAR races. The TV volume was really high so you could feel the cars passing through our living-room. Now I know that it was this way to block my mother’s yelling from the kitchen. Little by little I became addicted to the races. One of my bigger dreams was to visit America and watch a NASCAR event. I never missed a single movie or documentary that dealt with the subject and by the time I was in college I was practically a moving encyclopedia of NASCAR. Little did I know then that my dream will become reality one day.

As a British citizen a trip to America always seemed to me as something huge. Tickets were always expensive and the fact that I would need a visa always put me off. Until one day, I overheard a colleague of mine talking about a website offering cheap flights. I immediately opened my computer and started searching for cheap flights to Alabama (where the biggest NASCAR track is located). That is always a good start.

Step 1: cheap flights

If you are a British citizen, you love Nascar and you want to attend one of their many events, I would definitely suggest to book a ticket for the Talladega Superspeedway, in Alabama. This is the longest Nascar oval track and in my opinion it is better than the Daytona International Speedway.

So, first step is checking in Nascar’s website which event you would like to attend. Nascar offers a huge variety of events all-year long so a good planning is always necessary. Secondly, start checking for cheap flights to Alabama matching the dates of the events you want. There are usually flights from London to Birmingham (BHM), approximately 40 miles from Lincoln where the Talladega Superspeedway is located.

Step 2: Nascar tickets

Once you have all the above things ready, make sure to book your Nascar ticket as fast as possible. Nascar events are usually sold out so make sure to acquire a ticket before flying. There are many websites that offer such tickets but we strongly recommend you book your own directly through the Talladega Superspeedway website. In few cases, external vendors might be fraudulent or even steal your money.

Furthermore, make sure to print your tickets yourself at home. Do not wait for the tickets to arrive by mail since there are times that these get lost. Last but not least, if you want a true Nascar experience, you can actually camp either with your RV/car or simply with your tent in the Talladega Superspeedway camping. You might actually end up saving some money by staying there instead of booking a hotel in Lincoln.

A visit to a NASCAR event is always a once in a lifetime experience. Something that you will never forget. So, start planning your trip now.

