Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

Over 2,000 Signatures of FFA Members Don the Hood of Chastain’s No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Ross Chastain Notes:

Best start at Auto Club Speedway: 13th (2019)

Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Auto Club Speedway: 8th (2016)

Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:

“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.