XFINITY Series PR Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

By Official Release
-

Over 2,000 Signatures of FFA Members Don the Hood of Chastain’s No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Ross Chastain Notes:
Best start at Auto Club Speedway: 13th (2019)
Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:
Best Start at Auto Club Speedway: 8th (2016)
Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:
“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™
Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY...

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep...

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las...

Official Release - 0
The trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Supra drivers earned top-10 finishes in Sunday’s rain postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes –...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Las Vegas...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – RAIN IS EXPECTED TOMORROW.  HOW DOES THAT CHANGE HOW YOU LOOK AT PRACTICE TODAY?  “I think for us the biggest change in practice for this year is that we only get one set of tires and we have only one practice session."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

SKYLAR ASTIN, STAR OF “ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST,” TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AHEAD OF FANSHIELD 500 AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that actor Skylar Astin, star of NBC’s hit series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as well as the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, will perform the national anthem prior to the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8. The green flag for the FanShield 500 is set to drop at 12:30 p.m. MT.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

Official Release - 0
Now that NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte has had a little time to rest and reflect on one of the biggest moments of his career, his recent induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he's gearing up for what's next:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Fontana Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his sixth Cup Series start at Fontana on Sunday. In five prior starts, he has an average finish of 24.8 with a best finish of 16th last season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Fontana Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his second start as the fill-in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford. He will make his third Cup Series start at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, and eighth overall at the 2-mile track.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep With Las Vegas XFINITY Win

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las Vegas 2.23.20

Official Release - 0
The trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Supra drivers earned top-10 finishes in Sunday’s rain postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Las Vegas Quotes – Riley Herbst

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
Previous articleExclusive-Getting to know ARCA Menards Series/Fast Track Racing member Dick Doheny.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com