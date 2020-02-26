Other Series Racing Indy TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PARTNERS WITH GENESYS® FOR MULTI-YEAR ENTITLEMENT OF GENESYS...

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PARTNERS WITH GENESYS® FOR MULTI-YEAR ENTITLEMENT OF GENESYS 600 NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE IN JUNE

By Official Release
-

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 26, 2020) – Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, continues its ascent in the world of motorsports partnerships with a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway. The company will serve as the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race dubbed the Genesys 600.

Genesys announced in January a sponsorship program with Canadian INDYCAR SERIES driver and fan favorite James Hinchcliffe for the month of May in Indianapolis. Genesys will also serve as Hinchcliffe’s primary sponsor in the running of the race bearing the company’s name.

“We share a passion with INDYCAR and Texas Motor Speedway for delivering great experiences, so naming this iconic event the Genesys 600 is a natural fit,” said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys. “That coupled with the fact that Texas is home to a large concentration of Genesys customers and employees, gives us a great opportunity to play host to both INDYCAR fans and James. We’re honored to be part of this exciting race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway.”

The June 6 Genesys 600 marks the 33rd race and 24th consecutive year that INDYCAR has competed on the 1.5-mile tri-oval since the first race in the track’s inaugural season in 1997.

“I am pumped to see Genesys as the title sponsor of the Genesys 600 race here at the Texas Motor Speedway. This is a world-class company that is laser-focused on building their brand around myself, Andretti Autosport and INDYCAR racing,” said Hinchcliffe. “Adding this to their program further solidifies their dedication to moving as fast as the race pace here at the track. It’s really exciting to see.”

Genesys helps organizations around the globe deliver the best customer and employee experiences. The company’s technology powered by the cloud and artificial intelligence connects more than 70 billion customer moments each year across voice, text, messaging apps, web chat and social media.

“We were thrilled to announce Genesys as part of the Andretti Autosport family last week, and now happy to congratulate them on the Genesys 600,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and chief executive officer of Andretti Autosport. “We are proud to have a partner that not only sees the value in the team, but in the race events and series as a whole. I can’t wait to get our six cars to Texas Motor Speedway and hopefully come home with some winners’ cowboy hats.”

“Racing is all about speed, accuracy and a relentless determination to be the best, which are all characteristics of how Genesys has approached its introduction into the world of motorsports,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “Texas Motor Speedway prides itself on aligning with industry leaders and the energy and sense of cooperation Genesys brings to this partnership is a strong indicator of great things ahead.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 600 will run in conjunction with the June 5 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400.

The Texas Motor Speedway season opens March 27-29 with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The race weekend features the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on Friday, March 27; the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 28; and the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.

For ticket information, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets/.

About Genesys
Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

