NASCAR Cup PR Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 02.26.20

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

By Official Release
-

This Week in Motorsports: February 24 – March 1, 2020

· NCS/NXS: Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, California) – Feb. 29-March 1

PLANO, Texas (February 26, 2020) – Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Toyota Goes For 500… Toyota looks for its 500th NASCAR national series win, which it could earn with two victories this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Toyota currently has 144 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) wins, 162 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victories and 192 Truck wins. Kyle Busch leads Toyota with 188 wins in a Toyota, including 52 NCS victories.

200 for Kyle Busch… On the eve of a potential milestone for Toyota, Busch gets to look back on his own personal milestone at Auto Club Speedway. Last season, Busch led 134 laps (of 200) in the NCS event in California on his way to his 200th career NASCAR national series win. Since then, he has added nine wins to his resume, including last weekend’s Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and a second NCS championship.

Back-to-Back for Toyota… Toyota has won two straight NCS events at Auto Club Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. started the recent Toyota success by leading 125 laps (of 200) on his way to his first Auto Club Speedway win in 2018, followed by Busch’s victory last year. Overall, Toyota has four Cup Series wins at the two-mile track with Busch contributing to three of them (2013, 2014, 2019).

Great Start for Burton, Jones… Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones both have had strong starts to the new season. Rookie of the Year contender Burton has scored two top-five finishes, including a career-best runner-up finish at Daytona International Speedway. Burton is currently third in the point standings. Jones, who is fifth in the overall standings, has scored two finishes in the top six.

Run of Success… Toyota won its first NXS race at Auto Club Speedway in 2008 and continued on a streak of nine straight wins at the track from 2008-2013 – a series record at a single track. Busch scored six of those victories with former Toyota drivers Tony Stewart and Joey Logano adding wins as well.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

