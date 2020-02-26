Miscellaneous Win $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Win $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

By Official Release
-

ExtremeTerrain’s Biggest Giveaway of the Year!

PAOLI, Pa. (February 26th, 2020) – Wrangler, Gladiator, Tacoma, and Tundra owners—here is your chance to take home $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain (XT)! XT’s $15K Giveaway, sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, is the biggest enter-daily giveaway of 2020 giving entrants multiple chances to take home the grand prize.

Participants can visit their vehicle’s respective Barricade brand page on XT’s site, completing the entry form daily until 5/14/20 to maximize their chances to win. Even though Barricade is known for tough and dependable exterior armor and styling products, the finalist can select parts from any of XT’s categories including Wrangler fender flares, Jeep roof racks, and Tundra front bumpers.

Enter daily, enter often for your chance to win XT’s $15K grand prize. No purchase necessary, see entry form for official rules and restrictions. See vehicle specific entry forms below:

Wrangler Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-jeep-wrangler-parts.html
Gladiator Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-gladiator-parts.html
Tacoma Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-tacoma-parts.html
Tundra Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-tundra-parts.html

________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, Jeep Gladiator, and Wrangler parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.  

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Attend a Nascar event at a budget!...

SM - 0
Growing up as a kid I remember that my father used to sit hours in front of the TV watching NASCAR races. The TV volume was really high so you could feel the cars passing through our living-room.
Read more
Miscellaneous

$15,000 Giveaway Sponsored by RAXIOM

Official Release - 0
Attention Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang owners: here is your chance to be the winner of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) biggest giveaway prize of 2020! AM’s $15K Giveaway
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Rent a Car for the...

SM - 0
The best thing about having access to a car is that it can open up a great deal of new experiences and freedom.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Why Are UTVs Called Side-By-Sides?

SM - 0
Gone are the days when vehicles are only used as a means of transportation.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the...

Joseph Shelton - 0
I shouldn't even have to address this as "opinion." This should be...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Briscoe wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

SM - 0
Briscoe won the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
Indy

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PARTNERS WITH GENESYS® FOR MULTI-YEAR ENTITLEMENT OF GENESYS 600 NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE IN JUNE

Official Release - 0
Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, continues its ascent in the world of motorsports partnerships with a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway. The company will serve as the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race dubbed the Genesys 600.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

Official Release - 0
“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Attend a Nascar event at a budget! Learn how!

SM - 0
Growing up as a kid I remember that my father used to sit hours in front of the TV watching NASCAR races. The TV volume was really high so you could feel the cars passing through our living-room.
Read more
Miscellaneous

$15,000 Giveaway Sponsored by RAXIOM

Official Release - 0
Attention Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang owners: here is your chance to be the winner of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) biggest giveaway prize of 2020! AM’s $15K Giveaway
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Rent a Car for the First Time

SM - 0
The best thing about having access to a car is that it can open up a great deal of new experiences and freedom.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Why Are UTVs Called Side-By-Sides?

SM - 0
Gone are the days when vehicles are only used as a means of transportation.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the reason why media members do not need to be a part of the story

Joseph Shelton - 0
I shouldn't even have to address this as "opinion." This should be common sense. I don't drive to Texas Motor Speedway to...
Read more
Previous articleToyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20
Next articleRCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com