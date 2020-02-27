NASCAR Track News Bojangles', Speedway Motorsports Announce New Relationship Featuring NASCAR Races in Charlotte and...

Bojangles’, Speedway Motorsports Announce New Relationship Featuring NASCAR Races in Charlotte and Atlanta

By Official Release
-

Fans can enter to win VIP experience at Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2020) – Today, Bojangles’ and Speedway Motorsports are officially unveiling a new relationship that will engage fans during the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bojangles’ is revving its engines by giving fans the chance to win a VIP experience to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 15.

“Race fans have always been important to Bojangles’, and we look forward to shaking and biscuit baking our way through this season with them in Atlanta and Charlotte,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Bojangles’. “This giveaway is just the first way we’ll use this partnership to invite fans to join us as we Bo racing!”

Fans can register to win the VIP experience at www.bojangles.com/ams, and the one-of-a-kind prize package includes:

  • Four race tickets;
  • Hot Passes and Victory lane access;
  • AMS and Bojangles’ swag bag, featuring a $50 Bojangles’ gift card; and
  • Pace car rides.
  • The lucky winner will be notified by email on March 9.

The agreement between Bojangles’ and Speedway Motorsports is a three-year deal, extending through the 2022 season.

“With a significant presence in Atlanta and Charlotte, Bojangles’ is an important neighbor to both our tracks and a staple among NASCAR fans, so we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with them for the next three seasons,” said Kevin Camper, chief sales officer of Speedway Motorsports.

About Bojangles, Inc.
Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 11 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Speedway Motorsports
Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

