Burn Rubber, Not Skin! KLĒNSKIN Qualifying Set on April 25 for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that KLĒNSKIN will serve as the official sponsor of KLĒNSKIN Qualifying on Saturday, April 25, which will determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race that following Sunday, April 26.

KLĒNSKIN products development began in 2008 by CoLabs Intl. Corp®, a women-owned company founded by Laura Cohen, MD and daughter Lisa LeBlanc, and features unique sunscreens, DEET Free Insect Repellents and After Sun products that are hi-tech, encapsulated and tactical. All KLĒNSKIN advanced products are designed and tested for active outdoor lifestyles. These include the first and only KLĒNSKIN Wash On sunscreens (for adults & kids), sunscreen lotions, lip balms, sunscreen sticks, and KLĒNSKIN natural bug repellents.

“We would like fans to think of us race weekend and visit our booth in The Midway to try our KLĒNSKIN Sunscreen products as well as our New Bug Repellent,” said LeBlanc, COO CoLabs Intl. Corp. “We are excited to be at the race to help protect you and your family so you can enjoy the great racing at ‘Dega! CoLabs is proud to be a part of this epic NASCAR experience!”

KLĒNSKIN Qualifying (10:30 a.m. CDT start) at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 will feature a one-round qualifying format. Every driver will take one timed lap around the 2.66-mile tri-oval and the starting grid for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (1 p.m. CDT start) will be determined by the fastest lap speed.

Following KLĒNSKIN Qualifying, fans will be treated to more on-track action with the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (noon CDT start). Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission for the day. The weekend will also be the Talladega Garage Experience’s spring debut, highlighted by up-close access, enhanced amenities, along with an array of social areas for fans of all ages to enjoy.

For more information on KLĒNSKIN Qualifying, the MoneyLion 300, GEICO 500, or the Talladega Garage Experience, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

About CoLabs Intl. Corp

CoLabs Intl. Corp based in Huntington Beach, CA, applies innovative patented technology and unique science into high performance skin care products. CoLabs Intl Corp, a women-owned company, founded by Laura Cohen, MD and Lisa LeBlanc developed KLĒNSKIN. For more information visit www.klenskin.com, email at info@klenskin.com or call 1-888-878-KLEN (5536).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in the fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large Infield Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).