XFINITY Series PR Haley Looks to Get in the Groove in Fontana

Haley Looks to Get in the Groove in Fontana

By Official Release
-

Haley Looks to Earn Back-to-Back Best Track Finishes in Fontana for Kaulig Racing
Justin Haley Notes:
Best start at Auto Club Speedway: 12th (2019)
Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)
Haley earned Kaulig Racing their best finish at Auto Club Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:
Best Start at Auto Club Speedway: 8th (2016)
Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Justin Haley Quote:
“We just finished up the long race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We are headed back to the west coast in California – Auto Club Speedway. It’s a wide track that’s got plenty of racing grooves and it’s an old surface, so it’s really bumpy out there. I’m looking forward to it – we got a top 10 there last season. This is my second time going there and hopefully we can get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet up to the front and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™
Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week...

Official Release - 0
“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY...

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep...

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Las...

Official Release - 0
The trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Supra drivers earned top-10 finishes in Sunday’s rain postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

Burn Rubber, Not Skin! KLĒNSKIN Qualifying Set on April 25 for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Official Release - 0
Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that KLĒNSKIN will serve as the official sponsor of KLĒNSKIN Qualifying on Saturday, April 25, which will determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race that following Sunday, April 26.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020 Start At Fontana

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet drivers have registered 15 pole starts and 14 victories in the 30 NASCAR Cup Series races since Auto Club Speedway opened in 1997 to lead all manufacturers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper Renew NASCAR Green Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

Official Release - 0
“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FORD MUSTANGS SWEEP NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES IN LAS VEGAS

Official Release - 0
Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto led Ford Performance to a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Logano piloted the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Ford’s first win of 2020 while winning his 24th NASCAR Cup Series career race.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Caps Ford Sweep With Las Vegas XFINITY Win

Official Release - 0
RICHARD BOSWELL, Crew Chief, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang – WOULD YOU AGREE CHASE IS BECOMING ACCLIMATED TO ALL STYLES OF TRACKS? “Yeah, from an on-track standpoint absolutely. I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is just the humbleness that comes with him and his positive attitude and his way to relate to all the guys and sponsors and everybody, so from an off-track and on-track standpoint that’s what I’m most impressed with is just his ability to relate with the people. On-track, you hit the nail on the head. He’s good everywhere.”
Read more
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Team Chevy Advance
Next articleDiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020 Start At Fontana

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com