Haley Looks to Get in the Groove in Fontana

Haley Looks to Earn Back-to-Back Best Track Finishes in Fontana for Kaulig Racing

Justin Haley Notes:

Best start at Auto Club Speedway: 12th (2019)

Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing their best finish at Auto Club Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Auto Club Speedway: 8th (2016)

Best Finish at Auto Club Speedway: 10th (2019)

Justin Haley Quote:

“We just finished up the long race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We are headed back to the west coast in California – Auto Club Speedway. It’s a wide track that’s got plenty of racing grooves and it’s an old surface, so it’s really bumpy out there. I’m looking forward to it – we got a top 10 there last season. This is my second time going there and hopefully we can get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet up to the front and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .