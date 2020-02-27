NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR and Blue-Emu Announce Multi-Year Official Partnership

By Official Release
-

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 To Debut Under the Lights at Martinsville Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2020) – NASCAR and Blue-Emu have announced a multi-year agreement designating the company as an Official Partner of NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway and Motor Racing Network (MRN). As part of the agreement, Blue-Emu will serve as the entitlement sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series™ spring events at Martinsville Speedway, with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 debuting under the lights on Saturday, May 9.

“Blue-Emu’s integrated NASCAR approach will take center stage at Martinsville Speedway under the lights,” said Frank Kelleher, senior vice president and chief sales officer, NASCAR. “Combining the massive reach of NASCAR with fan sponsor loyalty provides partners an attractive platform to grow their brands.”

In addition to the Martinsville Speedway race entitlement, Blue-Emu will actively engage fans at NASCAR tracks across the country by providing product sampling opportunities. The pain relief company is no stranger to NASCAR. They currently work with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and have sponsored multiple teams dating back to 2014.

“NFI Consumer Products has been a fan and friend of NASCAR for a number of years, so this sponsorship is a natural expansion of that partnership. The NASCAR fan base has been a strong and loyal customer of Blue-Emu and we believe they will help us continue to grow as a national brand,” said Susan Gregory, CEO, Blue-Emu. “The highly anticipated Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway, debuting under the lights, will highlight our track partnership and provide a new opportunity to showcase our products and engage with consumers.”

The Blue-Emu product line is the No.1 selling emu oil brand in the United States and recently announced a multi-year partnership with the MLB, which included exclusive deals with 13 of its clubs. As part of the NASCAR agreement, Blue-Emu’s Original Super Strength will serve as an Official Partner of NASCAR, Blue-Emu’s Maximum Pain Relief Cream is the “Official Pain Relief Cream of NASCAR®”, Blue-Emu’s Continuous Spray is the “Official Pain Relief Spray of NASCAR®,” and Blue-Emu’s Patch is the “Official Pain Patch of NASCAR®”.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be held on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM. Tickets for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at NASCAR.com/tickets.

The NASCAR Cup Series season will continue at Auto Club Speedway this weekend for the Auto Club 400 on March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About NFI Consumer Products, Blue Emu®

Nutrition & Fitness, Inc. (NFI Consumer Products) is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes the Blue-Emu® line of products for muscle, joint and skin conditions. Blue-Emu® products are made with real emu oil. In January of 2014, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. purchased NFI Consumer Products and quickly capitalized on the Blue-Emu® following amongst consumers and expanded their advertising efforts to further accelerate the growth of the Blue-Emu® product line. In June 2014, Original Blue-Emu® Super Strength cream was recognized as the #1 selling over-the-counter muscle and joint cream in the United States. Under the leadership of CEO, Susan Gregory and guidance from EVP of Marketing, Benjamin Blessing, NFI has expanded the Blue-Emu® product line to include Blue-Emu® Continuous Pain Relief Spray, Blue-Emu® Maximum Arthritis Pain Relief Cream, and Lidocare and Blue-Emu® Pain Relief Patches. Today, NFI Consumer Products distributes the emu oil-based Blue-Emu® products throughout the United States, primarily through mass merchandisers, supermarkets and drug stores. The company currently distributes the Blue-Emu® product line through various retailers representing over 50,000 retail outlets. For more about Blue-Emu® by NFI, please visit www.blue-emu.com

Weekend Schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series does not compete this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner. Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet drivers have registered 15 pole starts and 14 victories in the 30 NASCAR Cup Series races since Auto Club Speedway opened in 1997 to lead all manufacturers.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Joey Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race...

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off field to win...

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon in the Team Penske No. 22 after holding off the field in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win at Vegas marks Logano's 24th career win in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Newman Statement

Official Release - 1
Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway Racing, held a Q&A session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this morning to read a statement from Ryan Newman and talk about Monday’s accident at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway Team Preview

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Bojangles', Speedway Motorsports Announce New Relationship Featuring NASCAR Races in Charlotte and Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Today, Bojangles' and Speedway Motorsports are officially unveiling a new relationship that will engage fans during the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Burn Rubber, Not Skin! KLĒNSKIN Qualifying Set on April 25 for Talladega Superspeedway's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Official Release - 0
Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that KLĒNSKIN will serve as the official sponsor of KLĒNSKIN Qualifying on Saturday, April 25, which will determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race that following Sunday, April 26.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020 Start At Fontana

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Get in the Groove in Fontana

Official Release - 0
“We just finished up the long race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We are headed back to the west coast in California – Auto Club Speedway. It’s a wide track that’s got plenty of racing grooves and it’s an old surface, so it’s really bumpy out there."
Read more

