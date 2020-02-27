XFINITY Series PR SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway Team Preview

By Official Release
-

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway | Production Alliance Group 300

Fast Facts
No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)

Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 717; competed last weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway where Black finished 17th.

Engine: Pro-Motor Engineering (PME)

Driver Points Position: 12th

﻿Owner Points Position: 11th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“We’ve had two solid weekends so far in 2020 and I’m hoping for more of the same this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

“It’s a fast track with a lot of room to race but since the surface is worn, it will be important for us to keep our No. 07 CDA High Risk Training Chevrolet Camaro balanced so we have an opportunity at another strong finish.”
No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Auto Club Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway debut in Saturday afternoon’s Production Alliance Group 300.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 708; competed last weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway where Graf led four laps and finished 20th.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Driver Points Position: 26th | Owner Points Position: 32nd

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m very optimistic about Auto Club Speedway this weekend. It’s another new track for me, but I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator as well as iRacing and even studying previous races on film to get myself better prepared for this weekend.

“The track reminds me of Michigan International Speedway, a place I’ve had success in the ARCA Menards Series, so I’m hoping we can have another solid finish on Saturday and ride that momentum to Phoenix.”

Race Information:

The Production Alliance 300 (150 laps | 300 miles) is the third of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 28 from 12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. A final 25-minute session has been etched in from 2:02 p.m. – 2:27 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 29 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.

Official Release

