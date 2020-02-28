CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Kyle Larson Breakout Highlights

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AUTO CLUB 400

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS

FEBRUARY 28, 2020

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

ON THE ‘KYLE BUSCH CHALLENGE’, WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT YOUR ‘CHERRIES TWEET’ SPARKED ALL THIS?

“Yeah, I guess. It was really a joke. I’m not offended with Kyle Busch wins Truck races. I actually like it a lot because I feel like it helps expose the guys that are good and the ones who aren’t. I think when he does win and he has to battle for the wins, I think it shows which kids are really good. So, I just dropped some cherries on there because when I do win dirt races, I do get a lot of that as well. It was more of a dig at the NASCAR fans and dirt fans who give me crap also, but in a different series. But, I guess it upset (Kevin) Harvick enough that he put a bounty up, which is cool. I think it’s great for the sport and great for the Truck Series. Hopefully the ratings are even better for these races coming up and hopefully it’s exciting, too.”

I GUESS YOU AND (KEVIN) HARVICK DON’T KNOW EACH OTHER WELL ENOUGH TO KNOW IF YOU’RE BEING SERIOUS.

“Yeah, and I messaged Harvick after I read that article just to explain what I was thinking when I wrote that Tweet. He understood now. Yeah, but I was like I’m glad it did upset you enough to put the bounty up because it’s a good opportunity for us Cup guys. I wish that it would roll over to a Truck Series regular if they were to beat Kyle because it should be for the whole field, I think. When you’ve heard of bounties at your local Late Model race or whatever, it’s for the whole field; not just for one guy that might be in the field that night.”

IT SOUNDS LIKE IF CHASE ELLIOTT WINS IT AT ATLANTA, IT’S OVER. WILL YOU STILL RUN AT HOMESTEAD?

“Yeah, for sure. I’m going to run. I’m committed to run. I’d like to beat him and think that I could have $100,000 in my pocket, but yeah; it’s really not about the money to me. I think it’s a cool fun kind of challenge and I look forward to trying to beat him and if the money is still out there when I do get that chance, it’ll be a lot of fun. But, Kyle Busch is the best. It doesn’t matter what type of car he’s in. It’s not going to be easy. It never is, no matter what car or truck you’re in. But, it’ll be fun and I feel like Homestead is my best track and my best opportunity to do it.”

CAN YOU DESCRIBE THE IMPORTANCE OF PHOENIX NEXT WEEK AS A CHANCE TO GO THERE BEFORE THE SEASON FINALE?

“I guess I hadn’t thought of that. Maybe we’ll all put more emphasis on it and focus a little more on trying to get better throughout the weekend. But we always do. But, I’ve never been a part of the Championship Four, so I don’t know what extra effort goes into it. But, I do think you’ll look at the weekend notes after we get through Phoenix much harder, to see where we can be better.”

YOU ARE BETTER AT HOMESTEAD THAN AT PHOENIX. WHAT ARE SOME THINGS YOU GUYS NEED TO WORK ON?

“I’ve gotten some good results at Phoenix. I’ve had a few so-so races, but other than that, I think I’m pretty competitive. I’ve been there and I feel like I’ve been close to winning once for sure, and maybe one other time. But I usually run around sixth to 10th, but that’s obviously not going to cut it if you’re in the Championship Four. The Gibbs cars are really good there. So, we’ve just got to figure out how to be better on the short, flatter tracks. We always work hard to be better, but whatever it is that the Gibbs cars have, we haven’t had. Hopefully we can hit on it.”

ON RACING IN CALIFORNIA

“It still feels like I’m in a different state. Northern California is a lot different than Southern California. But I get to see some friends and family while I’m here and get to enjoy some good weather and good food. It always makes me excited to get here to Fontana.”

WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS TRACK THAT MAKES YOU PRETTY STRONG?

“It’s just a worn out surface and the pace falls off and it seems like at places where the pace falls off, I seem to do better at. So, I think it just falls into kind of my dirt background where you can search around for different lanes and find grip.”

