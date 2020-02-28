NASCAR Cup PR Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Cole Custer Media Availability)

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Cole Custer Media Availability)

By Official Release
-

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Friday, February 28, 2020
EVENT: NASCAR Cup Series Media Availability

COLE CUSTER, No. 41 Haas/ Production Alliance Group Ford Mustang

ARE YOU CURIOUS TO FIND OUT HOW A FORMULA 1 CAR DRIVES? “It is cool to have the Formula 1 team there. It is pretty different. It isn’t something on my radar now. I am pretty focused on NASCAR. What those guys do is pretty impressive. It might be cool to race one someday.”

WAS LAST WEEK SORT OF YOUR, “WELCOME TO THE CUP SERIES” MOMENT? HOW DID YOU DIGEST ALL THAT IN THE WEEK AFTERWARDS? “Yeah, we definitely want to run a lot better than that. I think we have cars that are capable of winning. It is just a matter of trying to figure out the differences in the cars and make your best guess and study as much as you can before the race. I guessed wrong. Going into it this week you are able to look at a lot of data and things. I have learned a ton since last week and it is just a matter of taking advantage of all that and trying to perfect everything as good as you can.”

WHAT WILL IT BE LIKE TO GO TO PHOENIX FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH THIS PACKAGE? “I am looking forward to the short tracks. I think the changes they made on the aero side will help the racing a lot from what it seems like from last year. At the same time it is still going to be a little new to me but closer to what the Xfinity cars were last year. I am really looking forward to that and seeing what the short track package is going to be like. It is something I think I can adapt to a little better because it will be a little more similar.”

WHAT HAVE YOU NOTICED IN YOUR TWO WEEKS RUNNING THE CUP SERIES? WHAT ARE THE SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES YOU HAVE SEEN BETWEEN THE CUP SERIES AND XFINITY SERIES WHERE YOU WERE ONE OF THE DOMINANT DRIVERS? “I think for me it is getting used to the cars. They are a lot different especially with the 550 package and how you work the throttle and everything, how you are going to do that is a lot different than Xfinity. At the same time, you make one little mistake and are a little off in one area you will lose a ton of spots. Everybody here is pushing it to the limit. Everyone in the top-25 is probably capable of winning races. It is a matter of trying to perfect every part of it.”

WHEN YOU SEE A WRECK LIKE RYAN NEWMAN HAD AT DAYTONA AND HE WALKS OUT OF THE HOSPITAL TWO DAYS LATER, CAN YOU COMMENT ON THE SAFETY FEATURES OF THESE CARS AND HOW IT MAKES YOU FEEL? “It is definitely pretty amazing that he was able to walk away after two days in the hospital. We are all very thankful for that. It is a testament to how far the safety has come in NASCAR. That is about as bad as it gets and to see him probably make a full recovery is pretty awesome. At the same time it awakened us again that it is a dangerous sport and things can happen and it is a matter of making sure that we are taking advantage of all the safety innovations we have had.”

WHAT HAS BEEN THE BIGGEST COMEUPPANCE SINCE YOU HAVE COME TO THE CUP SERIES AND WHAT DID YOU LEARN LAST WEEK AT VEGAS THAT MIGHT TRANSFER TO ATLANTA? “Honestly, it is just this 550 package. That is probably what I have learned the most about and how you want to work the throttle and traffic. Just everything. I think you can look at so much data now with all the different stuff we have. Every single aspect of the race you can look at stuff. Coming back this weekend it is a matter of trying to perfect those areas. If you are a little off in one area you will get eaten up. It is a matter of trying to perfect all those.”

AND HOW ABOUT ATLANTA? “Some. It is the 550 package and 1.5 mile track but one is really worn out and one is not worn out. There are a good amount of differences but I think our package will be pretty similar from race to race.”

WHAT IS GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND COMING TO YOUR HOME STATE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE CUP SERIES? “I guess for me, I just want to go out there and be competitive. That is all you want as a race car driver. At the same time, I don’t know. I won here last year. It is a track I have always felt really comfortable at. The worn out bigger race tracks are always better for me. At the same time, you have to put as much effort and preparation as you can into it. That is what we have done this week. It is just a matter of trying to perfect it while we are out there.”

WHAT DO YOU DO ON YOUR OFF TIME? “Just hanging out with friends is the biggest thing for me. I will go golf. I am not a good golfer but I go do it. I go to the lake. We have Lake Norman right there in Charlotte. Just being with friends and hanging out for a little bit I guess.”

WHAT IS THE PROCESS OF LEARNING FROM YOUR TEAMMATES LIKE? “In the past I have talked a lot with Kevin (Harvick) and he has run a good amount of Xfinity stuff. My rookie year in Xfinity I talked to him every single week trying to get an idea of what to expect going to the track. I was trying to do that this year also, trying to talk with him as much as I can. Clint (Bowyer) and Aric (Almirola) have been very helpful also. If I have any questions they have been extremely helpful. I have some of the best teammates out there. At the same time, if you ask four people you are probably going to get four different answers. So you filter through what everybody means. Sometimes they say things differently but mean the same thing. It is a matter of trying to understand all of it and see how it works for you.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Kyle...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

Official Release - 0
The West Coast swing continues with the NASCAR Cup Series and Roush Fenway Racing heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 15 wins all-time at the two-mile oval including seven in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020...

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper Renew NASCAR Green Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison Burton

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

Official Release - 0
The West Coast swing continues with the NASCAR Cup Series and Roush Fenway Racing heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 15 wins all-time at the two-mile oval including seven in the Cup Series.
Read more
Miscellaneous

WIN $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks’ (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Kyle Busch

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

Official Release - 0
The West Coast swing continues with the NASCAR Cup Series and Roush Fenway Racing heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 15 wins all-time at the two-mile oval including seven in the Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020 Start At Fontana

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper Renew NASCAR Green Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media Availability)
Next articleToyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison Burton

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com