NASCAR Cup PR Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

By Official Release
-

The West Coast swing continues with the NASCAR Cup Series and Roush Fenway Racing heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 15 wins all-time at the two-mile oval including seven in the Cup Series.

Auto Club 400
Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 3:30 p.m. ET
FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Ross Chastain, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Hat Trick for Roush Fenway

In Feb. 2006, Roush Fenway accomplished one of the hardest feats in NASCAR, sweeping all three events at Auto Club Speedway. Mark Martin won in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday, followed by wins from Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS.

California Love

Roush Fenway has won at ACS seven times in the Cup series dating back to 1998, when Martin earned the first victory for the organization at the two-mile oval. Since then Biffle, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kenseth have earned victories at ACS for team owner Jack Roush.

California Dreamin’

Roush Fenway won at least one race in one of NASCAR’s three major touring series at ACS for seven consecutive seasons from 2003-2009, tallying a total of 13 victories during that time frame.

Say Goodbye, Say Goodbye to Hollywood

Roush Fenway has left ACS with at least two victories during the same weekend four times, including a sweep of all three events in 2006. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both Xfinity races at ACS in 2005, while winning both the NCS and Xfinity races in the spring of that same season.

Jack Puttin’ it Down for Californ-i-a

Roush Fenway’s seven victories in the NCS at ACS are tied for sixth most in the organization’s history with Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. ACS trails only Charlotte Motor Speedway (eight), Texas Motor Speedway (nine), Dover International Speedway (nine), Bristol Motor Speedway (11) and Michigan International Speedway (13) for the most Cup wins at one track.

Welcome to the Hotel California

Roush Fenway has earned six victories, 25 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at ACS in the Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway swept the season series at ACS in 2004 and 2005 with drivers Biffle, Martin and Edwards.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has 125 Cup starts in Fontana with 52 top-10s, 30 top fives and seven wins. An RFR Ford has led 1441 laps at the 2-mile oval completing 28,700+ laps.

Roush Fenway Fontana Wins
1998 Martin Cup
2003 Busch Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-1 Kenseth Cup
2007-1 Edwards Cup
2008-1 Kenseth Cup
2009-1 Kenseth Cup
2004-1 Biffle NXS
2004-2 Biffle NXS
2005-1 Martin NXS
2005-2 Edwards NXS
2006-1 Biffle NXS
2007-1 Kenseth NXS
2000 Busch Truck
2006 Martin Truck

By the Numbers at Auto Club Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

125 7 30 52 2 28732 1441 18.9 15.4 57464

74 6 25 41 3 10883 792 12.5 11.8 21766

27 2 8 15 2 2634 143 11.8 10.8 5268

226 15 63 108 7 42249 2376 14.4 12.6 84498

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020...

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper Renew NASCAR Green Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of...

Official Release - 0
Now that NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte has had a little time to rest and reflect on one of the biggest moments of his career, his recent induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he's gearing up for what's next:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Fontana Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his sixth Cup Series start at Fontana on Sunday. In five prior starts, he has an average finish of 24.8 with a best finish of 16th last season.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

WIN $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks’ (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

CELEBRATING NASCAR CHAMPIONS AT DARLINGTON: NASCAR CHAMPIONS BECOME HOUSEHOLD NAMES IN THE 1960’s

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway is celebrating ‘NASCAR Champions…Past, Present and Future’ for its throwback weekend celebration on Sept. 4-6, 2020. Another champion will be crowned in 2020 and Darlington Raceway will host the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which will declare its 72nd champion since 1949.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson Join GMS Racing Lineup For Select Races

Official Release - 0
GMS Racing announced today the addition of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to the lineup of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Elliott will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and Kansas Speedway in May. Larson will compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway Team Preview

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR and Blue-Emu Announce Multi-Year Official Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Blue-Emu have announced a multi-year agreement designating the company as an Official Partner of NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway and Motor Racing Network (MRN).
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto/Menards Team Hoping To Continue Strong 2020 Start At Fontana

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and his Wood Brothers team, fresh off a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, are headed to Auto Club Speedway with their iconic No. 21 Mustang carrying the green colors of Menards and Quaker State for the first time this season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper Renew NASCAR Green Partnership

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway ...
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.26.20

Official Release - 0
Toyota looks for a major milestone at Auto Club Speedway this weekend as both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series compete in California.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

Official Release - 0
Now that NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte has had a little time to rest and reflect on one of the biggest moments of his career, his recent induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he's gearing up for what's next:
Read more
Previous articleWIN $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com