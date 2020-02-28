Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Fontana

The West Coast swing continues with the NASCAR Cup Series and Roush Fenway Racing heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 15 wins all-time at the two-mile oval including seven in the Cup Series.

Auto Club 400

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ross Chastain, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Hat Trick for Roush Fenway

In Feb. 2006, Roush Fenway accomplished one of the hardest feats in NASCAR, sweeping all three events at Auto Club Speedway. Mark Martin won in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday, followed by wins from Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS.

California Love

Roush Fenway has won at ACS seven times in the Cup series dating back to 1998, when Martin earned the first victory for the organization at the two-mile oval. Since then Biffle, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kenseth have earned victories at ACS for team owner Jack Roush.

California Dreamin’

Roush Fenway won at least one race in one of NASCAR’s three major touring series at ACS for seven consecutive seasons from 2003-2009, tallying a total of 13 victories during that time frame.

Say Goodbye, Say Goodbye to Hollywood

Roush Fenway has left ACS with at least two victories during the same weekend four times, including a sweep of all three events in 2006. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both Xfinity races at ACS in 2005, while winning both the NCS and Xfinity races in the spring of that same season.

Jack Puttin’ it Down for Californ-i-a

Roush Fenway’s seven victories in the NCS at ACS are tied for sixth most in the organization’s history with Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. ACS trails only Charlotte Motor Speedway (eight), Texas Motor Speedway (nine), Dover International Speedway (nine), Bristol Motor Speedway (11) and Michigan International Speedway (13) for the most Cup wins at one track.

Welcome to the Hotel California

Roush Fenway has earned six victories, 25 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at ACS in the Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway swept the season series at ACS in 2004 and 2005 with drivers Biffle, Martin and Edwards.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has 125 Cup starts in Fontana with 52 top-10s, 30 top fives and seven wins. An RFR Ford has led 1441 laps at the 2-mile oval completing 28,700+ laps.

Roush Fenway Fontana Wins

1998 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2004-2 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Martin NXS

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-1 Biffle NXS

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2000 Busch Truck

2006 Martin Truck

By the Numbers at Auto Club Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

125 7 30 52 2 28732 1441 18.9 15.4 57464

74 6 25 41 3 10883 792 12.5 11.8 21766

27 2 8 15 2 2634 143 11.8 10.8 5268

226 15 63 108 7 42249 2376 14.4 12.6 84498