Win $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

By Official Release
AmericanTrucks’ Biggest Giveaway of the Year!

PAOLI, Pa. (February 27th, 2020) – F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks’ (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.

Participants can visit their vehicle’s respective Barricade brand page on AT’s site, completing the entry form daily until 5/14/20 to maximize their chances to win. Even though Barricade is known for tough and dependable exterior armor and styling products, the finalist can select parts from any of AT’s categories including popular ones like truck rims, bed covers, and truck seat covers.

Enter daily, enter often for your chance to win AT and Barricade’s $15K grand prize. No purchase necessary, see entry form for official rules and restrictions. Find your vehicle’s entry forms below:

F-150 Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f150-parts.html
F-250 Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f250-parts.html
Silverado Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-silverado-parts.html
Sierra Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-sierra-parts.html
RAM Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-ram-parts.html

About AmericanTrucks
AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing truck parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

