Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Saturday, February 29, 2020

EVENT: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (Fontana)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd – Austin Cindric

19th – Chase Briscoe

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang

“Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today. I had to get brave on some restarts. We were better than the 20 and 18 there at the end but you just need track position sometimes. Overall, I couldn’t be prouder of my Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang team for where we came from after unloading to being a race winning car. Just not enough laps in the race for us.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Production Alliance Group Ford Mustang

“We had a pretty good car and just couldn’t ever get track position early in the race. When we finally got the track position we had a voltage issue where the motor kept shutting off. I kept overdriving it trying to make up for it and then I just spun out off of four and that buried us obviously. That one is on me. We definitely had a car capable of winning or for sure running second at the absolute worst. I don’t even know where we ended up. We will have to just go to Phoenix and try to not do that again.”