Featured Stories Harrison Burton gets first win at Auto Club Speedway
Photo by David Myers for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Harrison Burton gets first win at Auto Club Speedway

By Michelle Lippold
-

It was a beautiful day for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway for the Production Alliance Group 300. For one driver it was even more special as he is one of the few who can say he won his very first Xfinity Series race on Leap Day. Who is the lucky driver? It was Harrison Burton in only his 12th start. Burton, who drives the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the checkered flag after a caution filled final stage.

“It’s awesome!” Burton exclaimed, “I’m so proud of our guys, it’s really awesome, it feels so good to win.” He further stated, “When you go through a little bit of a drought, you doubt yourself especially after last year, we struggled a little bit.”

Stage 1 went caution free with Brandon Jones taking the stage win.

Stage 2 went pretty much the same as stage one. There weren’t any cautions and Jones won the second stage too. It was looking as if no one would be able to touch Jones, until the third stage.

The final stage of the race was the exact opposite of the first two. They say that cautions breed cautions and this stage was proof of that. There were several drivers vying up front including Chase Briscoe and Daniel Hemric. The cautions flew fast mostly for cut tires and a couple of spins. There was a mini big one that a few drivers like Brandon Brown and Michael Annett got caught up in but most cars were able to continue the race.

The two drivers who could get the closest to Jones were Riley Herbst who took second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Austin Cindric who placed third in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

When asked what he needed at the end to catch Burton, Herbst commented,” A few more laps. This Monster Energy Supra was really fast. I’m really proud of Harrison, me and him have worked so hard this off season.”

Austin Cindric said, “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today. I had to get brave on some restarts. We were better than the 20 and 18 there at the end but you just need track position sometimes. Overall, I couldn’t be prouder of my Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang team for where we came from after unloading to being a race winning car. Just not enough laps in the race for us.”

Rounding out the top five were Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley. Anthony Alfredo, Daniel Hemric, Ross Chastain, Jeremy Clements, and Josh Williams finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Harrrison Burton has the points lead with 136 points over second place Chase Briscoe with 126 points.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Phoenix Raceway on March 7.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Bowyer notches fourth career Cup Series pole...

Briar Starr - 0
With a time of 40.086 seconds and a speed of 179.614 mph, Kansas native Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole for this Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Raceway. Bowyer narrowly edged out fan-favorite Jimmie Johnson for the pole by 0.007 seconds.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner and Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
ARCA

Exclusive-Getting to know ARCA Menards Series/Fast Track...

Briar Starr - 0
In this week's interview Speedway Media catches up with Fast Track Racing crew member and former ARCA Menards Series driver, Dick Doheny.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Las...

Briar Starr - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed out west for their first stop on the west-coast swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here are this week's Power Rankings following the Boyd Gaming 300.
Read more
Featured Stories

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the...

Joseph Shelton - 0
I shouldn't even have to address this as "opinion." This should be...
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Joey Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.
Read more
Michelle Lippold
I've grown up watching racing of some sort from midgets to Stock Cars since I was a child. I run the FB page Everything NASCAR but really want to explore my love of writing and racing together. I love both things so I decided to try combining them.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Tyler Reddick wins the LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Tyler Reddick wheeled his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into Victory Lane. Reddick kept his Chevy near the front of the race and was able to take advantage of a miscue by Cole Custer and Christopher Bell and capture his third win of the season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Custer wins the Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Cole Custer in his No.00 SHR Ford completely dominated the first stage of the race and was leading until a late caution flag came out.  Tyler Reddick took over the lead until the final turn when he slipped up just enough for Custer to make the pass and win in overtime.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Tyler Reddick overcomes adversity to win at Talladega Superspeedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
It was a beautiful day for a race at Talladega Superspeedway for the MoneyLion 300, as you could feel the excitement start to build during pre-race ceremonies.
Read more
Featured Stories

Bell scores first Bristol win plus big payday

Michelle Lippold - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 was held Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway with not only bragging rights on the line. For four drivers there was also a whole lot of cash dangling like a carrot in front of them. 
Read more
Featured Stories

Brad Keselowski dominates the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
“The car was really good, this Ford Mustang.” Keselowski commented, “Just a great day for our team, awesome execution on pit road. Credit to Doug Yates and all the engine stuff, those guys worked really hard.” He added, “Just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver.”
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Bowyer notches fourth career Cup Series pole at Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
With a time of 40.086 seconds and a speed of 179.614 mph, Kansas native Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole for this Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Raceway. Bowyer narrowly edged out fan-favorite Jimmie Johnson for the pole by 0.007 seconds.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner and Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
ARCA

Exclusive-Getting to know ARCA Menards Series/Fast Track Racing member Dick Doheny.

Briar Starr - 0
In this week's interview Speedway Media catches up with Fast Track Racing crew member and former ARCA Menards Series driver, Dick Doheny.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Las Vegas I

Briar Starr - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed out west for their first stop on the west-coast swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here are this week's Power Rankings following the Boyd Gaming 300.
Read more
Featured Stories

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the reason why media members do not need to be a part of the story

Joseph Shelton - 0
I shouldn't even have to address this as "opinion." This should be common sense. I don't drive to Texas Motor Speedway to...
Read more
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com