Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Keselowski’s 5th Place Paces Ford at Auto Club)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Sunday, March 1, 2020

EVENT: NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race (Auto Club 400, Fontana, CA.)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

5th – Brad Keselowski

8th – Aric Almirola

9th – Kevin Harvick

12th – Joey Logano

13th – Matt DiBenedetto

16th – Chris Buescher

17th – Ross Chastain

18th – Cole Custer

19th – Ryan Blaney

22nd – Michael McDowell

23rd – Clint Bowyer

25th – John Hunter Nemechek

29th – Corey LaJoie

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang – FINISHED 5th

“We had a good run today with the Discount Tire Ford. We ran fifth, which isn’t bad. There were some highlights. We were able to drive through the field there a couple times. The car had a lot of long run speed. We never had the speed the 88 had through the whole weekend but we fought really hard and scored a lot of points today to dig us out of a hole we had from early on in the season. There were a lot of positives.”

“I think we executed really well today. I probably could have done a little better on one of the early restarts, but other than that the team did really good.”

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – FINISHED 8th

“I have to clean up some things and we have to clean up some things as a team. I thought we had a top-five car and we just kept giving away all of our track position. We have to do better, but we are building and we got a top-10 and we will take that and move on. I think we have a lot of potential. I think Bugga and all the guys did a great job with the car and I felt like we had a top-10 car going into today and we proved that. We ran in the top-10 most of the day but I feel like with track position and a few other things going a little better, a little smoother, we could have had a lot better result. Overall, it was still a decent day and we will take the points and move on.”

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – FINISHED 9th

“We just didn’t have a very good weekend. This place wasn’t very good for us last year either. I am just having a hard time getting the car to be balanced all the way through the corner. I think as you look at it, we didn’t have a ninth-place car either, we just had a great day on pit road. Those guys did a phenomenal job on pit road and that kept us in the game.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 BodyArmor Ford Mustang – FINISHED 19th

YOU LED 54 LAPS AND HAD TO PIT LATE WHILE RUNNING SECOND, CAN YOU TAKE ANYTHING POSITIVE AWAY FROM TODAY? “Yeah, we led a little bit and ran pretty good, we just corded a right rear at the end. We lost the lead there at the beginning of the third stage and kind of got swallowed up and the 88 got away and got gone. We needed to be in front of him. It is just the way it goes sometimes.”