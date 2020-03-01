RCR Post Race Report – Auto Club 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team Solid at Auto Club Speedway Before Last-Lap Pit Stop

Finish: 24th

Start: 25th

Points: 14th

“Auto Club Speedway has always been a strong track for the Dow Racing Team so we had high expectations of performing well here in our Dow Coatings Chevrolet. We didn’t qualify on the pole like we have in past races here, but that was by design. We set the car up to race well. I think we would have had a different outcome today if it would have been a little warmer outside. We had really good forward drive but were too tight taking off didn’t have the speed we needed. Still, we battled hard. We probably would have finished 16th but we shredded a right-rear tire and had to pit with two laps to go and ended up 24th. We’ll shake it off and go on to Phoenix Raceway.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet Team Earn First Top-15 Finish of 2020 with 11th-Place Showing at Auto Club Speedway Finish: 11th

Start: 19th

Points: 23rd

“I’m really proud of this No. 8 I Am Second team’s effort this weekend and glad that the results show it with our 11th-place finish today. We had a plan coming into the race on how we wanted to have our Chevrolet set up, and it worked out in our favor. The No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet was snug all day, especially in Turns 1 and 2, but we continually improved on the handling throughout the race. It was a lot of fun being able to race in the top five for a portion of day, and I learned a lot while up there. I wish we could have finished one spot better to claim our first top 10 of the year, but my right rear tire completely came apart on the final lap, so I had to back off to make it back to the finish line. As a team, we’ve been continually improving each week so far this season, and I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum next week at Phoenix Raceway.” -Tyler Reddick