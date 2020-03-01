NASCAR Cup PR Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap -- Auto Club 3.1.20

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Auto Club 3.1.20

By Official Release
-

WILD RESTARTS AND FOUR-WIDE RACING IN CALIFORNIA
Three Toyota Drivers Earn Top-10 Finishes

FONTANA, Calif. (March 1, 2020) – Kyle Busch finished second in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Southern California’s Auto Club Speedway and was followed to the checkered flag by two other Joe Gibbs Racing Camrys in the top-10.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Auto Club Speedway
Race 3 of 36 – 400 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Alex Bowman*
2nd, KYLE BUSCH
3rd, Kurt Busch*
4th, Chase Elliott*
5th, Brad Keselowski*
6th, DENNY HAMLIN
10th, ERIK JONES
14th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
28th, DANIEL SUÁREZ
37th, TIMMY HILL
38th, CHRISTOPHER BELL
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 2nd

After the weekend you had, how do you feel about second place in the race?

“We have a lot of work to do. Guys did a great job here though just trying to work on it and trying to make everything we could out of it all day long, all weekend long. Interstate Batteries Camry wasn’t a second place car, but thankfully we got a good finish out of here and try to get some points. Guys are doing all they can, I know along with everybody at TRD (Toyota Racing Development). I appreciate all the hard work, we just have to get a little bit better. We finished the end of last year so strong, I don’t know what we’re missing here. Obviously, it’s a little bit of something here and maybe a little bit of something in a few different areas, but overall good car today. Thank M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Rowdy Energy and go on to next week.”

How would you sum up your day?

“Slow, we were slow. Just didn’t have the speed overall today for some reason. Then, there at the end felt like the tires were worn out at the last bit of the race. Just frustrating day for us with our Interstate Batteries Camry. Give it up to my guys and everybody at the shop, they’re certainly working hard. I just feel like we’re kind of missing it a little bit – here, here, here and here and those things kind of add up and drag you down a little bit. Overall, great day I guess coming home with second and getting good points out of here. Thanks to Toyota, M&M’s, Interstate Batteries and Rowdy Energy – let’s go next week.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 6th

Did today finish better than you initially anticipated?

“We’re still slow. Our cars handled okay. If we don’t have a draft, we’re just run over. It’s tough because I feel like we’re getting beat on throttle time, but we’re also just getting murdered down the straightaways. Just need more horsepower, more downforce and less drag. If we can have all those, we’ll be better.”

What happened between yourself and Martin Truex Jr. during the race and is it difficult to have to race your teammates hard?

“We’re just fighting like cats and dogs. I think I was on the bottom there on the right rear and it just dumps air so much on my right rear spoiler that caused me to plow tight and kind of shove up into him. It’s just a bad combination.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Reser’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 10th

“It was a step in the right direction. I don’t think any of us really had race-winning speed. I think Kyle (Busch) got some good track position on that restart and was able to maintain. We got shuffled back and kind of had to come back from 15th. I don’t know, I think we’re off. We didn’t have anything for the 88 (Alex Bowman) or anything like that. We have to get faster, but I think we learned a lot. Just have more to get. Don’t know how to get there, but we have more to get.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Alex Bowman Press...

Official Release - 0
Alex Bowman collected his second NASCAR Cup Series career win in his No. 88 Cincinnati Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway. In dominant fashion, Bowman was fastest in both Friday practice sessions, qualified third on Saturday and then led 110 laps of the 200 lap/400-mile race on Sunday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Race Notes &...

Official Release - 0
ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CINCINNATI CAMARO ZL1 1LE - FONTANA RACE WINNER: NO WORRIES ON THAT RIGHT REAR NOW: "No, not at all. Greg (Ives, crew chief) said to save it, so I saved some to use some there!
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Keselowski’s 5th Place...

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang – FINISHED 5th “We had a good run today with the Discount Tire Ford. We ran fifth, which isn’t bad. There were some highlights. We were able to drive through the field there a couple times."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Qualifying Notes &...

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Qualified 2nd - ON STARTING ON THE FRONT ROW AND SEEING HIS GIRLS WAVE THE GREEN FLAG: "It will be super special."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana Cup Qualifying (Clint...

Official Release - 0
CAN YOU TALK ABOUT STARTING OUT FRONT HERE TOMORROW? “Certainly that is where you want to be. Honestly, I didn’t really see that in the car. We didn’t run a qualifying lap yesterday."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Qualifying Recap — Auto...

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch claims highest starting position for Toyota at California’s Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Alex Bowman Press Conf. Transcript

Official Release - 0
Alex Bowman collected his second NASCAR Cup Series career win in his No. 88 Cincinnati Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway. In dominant fashion, Bowman was fastest in both Friday practice sessions, qualified third on Saturday and then led 110 laps of the 200 lap/400-mile race on Sunday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Race Notes & Quotes

Official Release - 0
ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CINCINNATI CAMARO ZL1 1LE - FONTANA RACE WINNER: NO WORRIES ON THAT RIGHT REAR NOW: "No, not at all. Greg (Ives, crew chief) said to save it, so I saved some to use some there!
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Keselowski’s 5th Place Paces Ford at Auto Club)

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang – FINISHED 5th “We had a good run today with the Discount Tire Ford. We ran fifth, which isn’t bad. There were some highlights. We were able to drive through the field there a couple times."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Qualified 2nd - ON STARTING ON THE FRONT ROW AND SEEING HIS GIRLS WAVE THE GREEN FLAG: "It will be super special."
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Alex Bowman Press Conf. Transcript

Official Release - 0
Alex Bowman collected his second NASCAR Cup Series career win in his No. 88 Cincinnati Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway. In dominant fashion, Bowman was fastest in both Friday practice sessions, qualified third on Saturday and then led 110 laps of the 200 lap/400-mile race on Sunday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Race Notes & Quotes

Official Release - 0
ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CINCINNATI CAMARO ZL1 1LE - FONTANA RACE WINNER: NO WORRIES ON THAT RIGHT REAR NOW: "No, not at all. Greg (Ives, crew chief) said to save it, so I saved some to use some there!
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Keselowski’s 5th Place Paces Ford at Auto Club)

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang – FINISHED 5th “We had a good run today with the Discount Tire Ford. We ran fifth, which isn’t bad. There were some highlights. We were able to drive through the field there a couple times."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Qualified 2nd - ON STARTING ON THE FRONT ROW AND SEEING HIS GIRLS WAVE THE GREEN FLAG: "It will be super special."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana Cup Qualifying (Clint Bowyer Pole Winner Press Conference)

Official Release - 0
CAN YOU TALK ABOUT STARTING OUT FRONT HERE TOMORROW? “Certainly that is where you want to be. Honestly, I didn’t really see that in the car. We didn’t run a qualifying lap yesterday."
Read more
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Keselowski’s 5th Place Paces Ford at Auto Club)
Next articleCHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Race Notes & Quotes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com