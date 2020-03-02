NASCAR Cup PR Buescher Scores Solid 16th-Place Finish in Fontana

Buescher Scores Solid 16th-Place Finish in Fontana

By Official Release
-

FONTANA, Calif. (March 1, 2020) – Chris Buescher ran a steady race Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway, driving his No. 17 Fastenal Mustang to a solid 16th-place finish in 400-mile event.

A strong qualifying effort on Saturday by the Prosper, Texas Native led to an 11th-place staring position for the race. A cold front blew through the area just prior to the race start, dramatically altering track temperature and even bringing a light rainfall. With the handling of the car altered from the weather, Buescher battled a tight handling condition on his Mustang and fell to the 20th position before the first round of green flag pit stops on lap 23, where he would finish the first stage of the race.

A quick pit stop from the Fastenal Racing team netted five spots and Buescher began the second stage from the 15th spot. He continued to lay down quick times, but the handling deteriorated again later in the stage. A strong effort in the closing laps of the stage saw Buescher net several positions and finish the segment 18th.

Buescher would begin the third and final segment of the race from the 16th position. Crew chief Luke Lambert attempted a strategy play, keeping the Ford on track longer than much of the competition during a long green flag run. After working up to the second position, Buescher came down pit road for the final time on lap 162. With no caution flags in the cards, he returned to the race 21st and continued to work his way forward through the field, ultimately finishing 16th.

Buescher and the No. 17 team return to action next week at Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90).

NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday's Auto Club 400 from the 8th position at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report...

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski grabbed his first top-five finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Crosses Line 17th In Castrol Debut...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain drove the Castrol Ford Mustang to 17th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway Sunday afternoon, in his second week behind the wheel of the No. 6 as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Finishes 13th In Auto Club 400

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Quaker State team capitalized on some mid-race adjustments to earn a 13th-place finish in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway. DiBenedetto picked up six positions on the final green-flag run of the race and moved up to eighth place in the Cup Series standings.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Alex Bowman Press...

Official Release - 0
Alex Bowman collected his second NASCAR Cup Series career win in his No. 88 Cincinnati Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway. In dominant fashion, Bowman was fastest in both Friday practice sessions, qualified third on Saturday and then led 110 laps of the 200 lap/400-mile race on Sunday.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

New car intros to highlight teams and their flashy cars during AMS pre-race

Official Release - 0
During this year’s NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway race fans will get a better look at the slick machines that will race on the high banks as they roll onto the grid for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

PHOENIX RACEWAY & NASCAR HALL OF FAMER JEFF GORDON PARTNER ON “THE BARNTM;” TO OPEN DURING FANSHIELD 500 SPEED FEST WEEKEND

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway today announced a newly remodeled entertainment space in the midway known as “The BarnTM” that will be unveiled during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday's Auto Club 400 from the 8th position at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski grabbed his first top-five finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more

NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday's Auto Club 400 from the 8th position at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski grabbed his first top-five finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Crosses Line 17th In Castrol Debut at Fontana

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain drove the Castrol Ford Mustang to 17th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway Sunday afternoon, in his second week behind the wheel of the No. 6 as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Finishes 13th In Auto Club 400

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Quaker State team capitalized on some mid-race adjustments to earn a 13th-place finish in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway. DiBenedetto picked up six positions on the final green-flag run of the race and moved up to eighth place in the Cup Series standings.
Read more
