Featured Stories NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: California
Jimmie Johnson leads a pack of cars prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images.

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: California

By Jeffrey Boswell
-

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Ryan Blaney: Blaney won Stage 2 and suffered a cut tire late in the final stage, which forced a pit stop and left him with a 19th-place finish.

“Alex Bowman whipped the field by almost nine seconds,” Blaney said. “So mine wasn’t even the biggest ‘blowout’ of the race.”

2. Joey Logano: Logano finished 12th in the Auto Club 400 at Fontana.

“It was cool to see Jimmie Johnson honored with the ‘5-Wide Salute,'” Logano said. “Maybe one day, I can receive that same appreciation. I kind of do now. However, my ‘5-Wide Salute’ is five people standing side-by-side giving me the ‘One-Finger Salute.'”

3. Kevin Harvick: Harvick came home ninth in a mostly uneventful Auto Club 400. He is fourth in the points standings, 12 out of first.

“My ‘Kyle Busch Bounty’ really has people talking about the Gander Truck Series,” Harvick said. “And it has people talking more about Kyle Busch, which is actually what I was trying to avoid.”

4. Alex Bowman: Bowman led 110 laps at Fontana and held off Kyle and Kurt Busch late to ease to victory in the Auto Club 400.

“I promised a friend I’d get an ’88’ tattoo if I won,” Bowman said. “I’m sure people will have a lot of questions when they see my tattoo, like, ‘Cool, are you’re a Dale, Jr. fan”‘”

5. Jimmie Johnson: Johnson started second and finished seventh at Fontana.

“I was honored with a ‘Five-Wide Salute’ during the warmup laps,” Johnson said. I’m really digging this farewell tour. I mean really digging it. It’s quite a turn-on actually. You could say I now have a ‘fete fetish.'”

6. Brad Keselowski: Keselowski finished fifth at Fontana, scoring his first top-five result of the season.

“Good news,” Keselowski said. “NASCAR is transitioning to single lug nut wheels in 2021. In hockey, that would be a ‘one-timer.’ In baseball, it’s a ‘single.’ In basketball, it’s a ‘one-and-done.'”

7. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin started at the back of the field and forged his way forward to finish sixth at Fontana, posting his second top-10 of the season.

“We started at the back because we pitted to change a shock absorber on the warmup laps,” Hamlin said. “Little did we know that the real shock ‘absorber’ would be Kyle Larson’s rear bumper.”

8. Chase Elliott: Elliott finished fourth at California, recording his first top-five of the season. He is sixth in the points standings, 17 out of first.

“I was just named brand ambassador for Hooters Spirits,” Elliott said. “In case you’re wondering, Hooters Spirits is not a haunted Hooter’s restaurant, where the waitresses might say ‘Boo(b)!’ It’s a line of Hooter’s alcoholic beverages. Look for them on shelves. Or better yet, look for them on racks.”

9. Matt DiBenedetto: DiBenedetto continued his strong start to the season, posting a 13th at Fontana, and is eighth in the points standings.

“You could say I’m ‘running with the big dogs,'” DiBenedetto said. “And as they say, ‘If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay off the porch.’ Well, I’m a big dog, and I’m gonna stay on that porch, and probably ‘leave my mark.'”

10. Kyle Busch: Busch finished second in the Auto Club 400, scoring his first top-five result after two lackluster efforts to begin the season.

“Alex Bowman beat me by almost nine seconds,” Busch said. “In racing, that’s an eternity. So, if you ask how badly I was beaten, I’ll tell you ‘from there to eternity.’

“As for bounties on me, I say ‘Bring ’em on.’ I don’t mind being the hunted, just as I don’t mind being the bad guy. I’m not here to be liked. You’ve heard of Formula 1, right? Well, for me, it’s not ‘F1,’ it’s ‘F everyone.'”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Auto Club...

Briar Starr - 0
Rising NASCAR star, Harrison Burton, scored his first career NASCAR win after holding off challengers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and one last charge from Riley Herbst out of Turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Episode 7: Bowman dominates, Fontana ranting, and...

Joseph Shelton - 0
On this episode of News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com, we discuss the...
Read more
Featured Stories

Alex Bowman dominates at Auto Club

Gavyn Do - 0
After showcasing a ton of speed at Las Vegas, Alex Bowman struck gold Sunday afternoon as he found himself celebrating in victory lane at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Harrison Burton gets first win at Auto...

Michelle Lippold - 0
Harrison Burton in only his 12th start, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the checkered flag after a caution filled final stage.
Read more
Featured Stories

Bowyer notches fourth career Cup Series pole...

Briar Starr - 0
With a time of 40.086 seconds and a speed of 179.614 mph, Kansas native Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole for this Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Raceway. Bowyer narrowly edged out fan-favorite Jimmie Johnson for the pole by 0.007 seconds.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner and Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
Jeffrey Boswell

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Las Vegas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Joey Logano took the win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, staying on the track during a late caution to secure the win.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Homestead

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Kyle Busch held off Martin Truex Jr. down the stretch at Homestead to win the Monster Energy Cup title, his second championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Phoenix

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Denny Hamlin won at Phoenix to claim a spot in the championship finale at Homestead. He joins Kevin Harvick and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Texas

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Kevin Harvick started on the pole and won the AAA Texas 500 to earn a spot in the championship finale at Homestead.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Martinsville

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Martin Truex Jr. started third, led 464 of 500 laps, and won at Martinsville Speedway in dominating fashion.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
Rising NASCAR star, Harrison Burton, scored his first career NASCAR win after holding off challengers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and one last charge from Riley Herbst out of Turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Episode 7: Bowman dominates, Fontana ranting, and I need more coffee

Joseph Shelton - 0
On this episode of News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com, we discuss the results from the weekend, the appearance of Auto Club Speedway...
Read more
Featured Stories

Alex Bowman dominates at Auto Club

Gavyn Do - 0
After showcasing a ton of speed at Las Vegas, Alex Bowman struck gold Sunday afternoon as he found himself celebrating in victory lane at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Harrison Burton gets first win at Auto Club Speedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Harrison Burton in only his 12th start, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the checkered flag after a caution filled final stage.
Read more
Featured Stories

Bowyer notches fourth career Cup Series pole at Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
With a time of 40.086 seconds and a speed of 179.614 mph, Kansas native Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole for this Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Raceway. Bowyer narrowly edged out fan-favorite Jimmie Johnson for the pole by 0.007 seconds.
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Auto Club Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com