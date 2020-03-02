NASCAR Track News PHOENIX RACEWAY & NASCAR HALL OF FAMER JEFF GORDON PARTNER ON “THE...

PHOENIX RACEWAY & NASCAR HALL OF FAMER JEFF GORDON PARTNER ON “THE BARNTM;” TO OPEN DURING FANSHIELD 500 SPEED FEST WEEKEND

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway today announced a newly remodeled entertainment space in the midway known as “The BarnTM” that will be unveiled during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8. The concept and vision of the new-look space, with its authentically warm and rustic feel, was that of NASCAR Hall of Fame member and four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon.

The BarnTM will officially open on Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. for campers and guests 21 and up to come together and celebrate an exciting weekend of NASCAR action in the Valley of the Sun featuring live music from Chad Freeman & Redline as well as DJ Valentine. The party will continue Saturday evening for another night of excitement featuring live music from Christopher Shayne and DJ Valentine. The BarnTM package is $10 nightly and includes a drink ticket good for one 16 oz. beer, wine, soda or water. The BarnTM package is available for purchase at the door.

“We’re very excited to unveil this new entertainment option later this week during the FanShield 500 NASCAR Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re incredibly proud to work with Jeff Gordon to bring his vision for an all-new at-track entertainment space to life at Phoenix Raceway ahead of our historic 2020 season.”

The space, previously known as “ROLL-BAR,” will feature natural woods and metals, a new wooden bar with additional televisions, bistro lighting and games such as cornhole, pool, shuffleboard and NASCAR simulators. Renderings for The BarnTM are available for download here.

“It’s been fun and exciting to work with Phoenix Raceway to help redesign this space and help take entertainment to the next level,” said Gordon. “I’ve had this concept in the back of my mind for a couple years and am looking forward to seeing it come to life.”

On Sunday, March 8, The BarnTM will be open at 8:00 a.m. for guests that purchase access to this vintage hospitality experience. Similar to previous ROLL-BAR hospitality, the race day experience will feature catered meals, beer, wine, driver appearances and a relaxing enclosed environment to take in all of the day’s excitement.

Tickets for The BarnTM and this exceptional hospitality experience for the FanShield 500 on Sunday, March 8, are available for purchase online at PhoenixRaceway.com/TheBarn, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

