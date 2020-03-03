ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Track: Phoenix Raceway, one-mile tri-oval

Race: 2 of 20

Event: General Tire 150 (150 miles, 150 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, March 6

12:00 p.m………Final Practice

4:30 p.m……….Qualifying

7:00 p.m……….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Toter Ford Fusion

Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday. In her DGR-Crosley and Ford debut at Daytona, Deegan drove her way to a runner-up finish, her best career result and tying the best result for a female in the ARCA Menards Series.

This will be Deegan’s second race at Phoenix. Last year she competed in the ARCA Menards Series West event and brought home a fourth-place finish after starting back in the field in 17th place. This year she hopes to improve on both her starting and finishing positions.

Deegan will have a new paint scheme featuring Toter on her No. 4 Ford Fusion at Phoenix. Toter is the leading provider of waste and recycling carts to waste haulers and municipalities in North America. Toter is a division of Wastequip, and will be on her Ford at both Phoenix and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 22.

Deegan on Phoenix: “Phoenix is really fun. I’d say the restarts are the most fun. You can be four wide going into turn two and it gets sketchy sometimes. It’s a place where a driver can make up for what the car is doing and kind of technique it a little bit, which I think with DGR-Crosley having a good run there last year they had a fast car. I know they didn’t get the finish they wanted, but I’m excited to go back there with a good Toter Ford Fusion, a good setup and a good team. Hopefully all that leads to a good finish.”

Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion