XFINITY Series PR Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

By Official Release
-
Ross Chastain Notes:Best start at Phoenix Raceway: 14th (2015)
Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 15th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 4th (2016 & 2017)
Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 6th (2017)

Ross Chastain Quote:
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear. I’ve watched guys do it in the Xfinity Series for years and never was able to. It will be a bit of a learning curve for me, but going there with a racecar prepared to do it is an awesome feeling for me that my team puts that into it. The top 10s have been great to start the year, but obviously we want a lot more. There have been a lot of mistakes on my end, but if we clean those up, I think we will have a shot come the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™
Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media...

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto...

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Get in the Groove...

Official Release - 0
“We just finished up the long race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We are headed back to the west coast in California – Auto Club Speedway. It’s a wide track that’s got plenty of racing grooves and it’s an old surface, so it’s really bumpy out there."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST LAUREN ALAINA TAKING “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED” TO KANSAS SPEEDWAY ON MAY 31

Official Release - 0
Country music artist Lauren Alaina will kick-off the May 31 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in a pre-race concert.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Preview: The series makes its way to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway before heading back east, and Hamlin looks to repeat his success he had last season in the desert where he won the Bluegreen Vacations 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 Advance

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s three-week western swing concludes at Phoenix Raceway, where the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series will be competing.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison Burton

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway Team Preview

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.
Read more
Previous articlePLATINUM SELLING ARTIST LAUREN ALAINA TAKING “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED” TO KANSAS SPEEDWAY ON MAY 31
Next articleChandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com