Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Ross Chastain Notes:Best start at Phoenix Raceway: 14th (2015)Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 15th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 4th (2016 & 2017)

Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 6th (2017)

Ross Chastain Quote:

“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear. I’ve watched guys do it in the Xfinity Series for years and never was able to. It will be a bit of a learning curve for me, but going there with a racecar prepared to do it is an awesome feeling for me that my team puts that into it. The top 10s have been great to start the year, but obviously we want a lot more. There have been a lot of mistakes on my end, but if we clean those up, I think we will have a shot come the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.